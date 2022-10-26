Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about strawberry skin

Oct 26, 2022

Strawberry skin causes dark dotted skin resembling strawberry seeds

Strawberry skin is a common condition where the hair follicles or pores become clogged with dirt, oil, or dead skin. It is a symptom of keratosis pilaris, a condition that causes rough patches and small, acne-like bumps on the skin. Strawberry skin causes dark dotted skin resembling strawberry seeds. Usually caused by shaving, it is more noticeable in fair-skinned people. Here's more to it!

Definition What is strawberry skin?

Strawberry skin occurs when the trapped hair curl back into the skin rather than growing out of it. It doesn't cause itching or rashes but the skin pores on the legs or hands get congested and form comedones which look like dark bumps on the skin. Strawberry skin is usually harmless but can make you feel self-conscious. The condition may get worse with shaving.

Causes The causes of the condition

Shaving is one of the major causes of strawberry skin as it opens the comedones, thereby exposing dirt, oil, and dead skin cells to air. Shaving with an old or dull razor can make the condition worse. Folliculitis can also lead to strawberry skin as it causes tiny red bumps on the skin that darken with time. Dry skin can also cause the condition.

Treatment How to treat strawberry skin

Exfoliation and moisturization are a must if you have strawberry skin. Use a leave-on treatment or cleanser containing salicylic acid to clear out the buildup of material in hair follicles and clogged pores. Alpha-hydroxy acids like glycolic acid and lactic acid also help eliminate unwanted materials on the skin. Use a cleanser containing a chemical exfoliator and a hydrating moisturizer followed by some oil.

Prevention How to prevent the condition from developing

If you want to prevent the risk of developing strawberry skin, ditch the razor and go for an epilator which is a hand-held electrical tool specialized in grasping and removing hair by the root. It doesn't traumatize the skin and easily removes unwanted hair. Moisturize your skin daily with a preservative-free moisturizer. You can also go for laser therapy to permanently remove hair.