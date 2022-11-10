Lifestyle

Stay warm this winter by chomping on these dry fruits

Adding dry fruits to your daily diet in winter can help you stay warm and healthy

Eat these dry fruits before you go "nuts" this winter season. Winter calls for cozy blankets, woolen clothes, and delicious warm food. However, there's something more that can help us stay warm and healthy during the season's unanticipated cold waves. We are talking about these five wholesome dry fruits that not only keep us warm but also benefit our overall health. Check them out!

Improve immunity Almonds improve your metabolism

Almonds are exceptionally high in vitamin E, magnesium, and potassium, which makes them the perfect winter snack. They are known to improve immunity by helping your body fight off allergens that cause seasonal infections like colds, coughs, and fevers. Not just that, the glycemic content in these nuts can help you improve your metabolism, which often slows down during chilling temperatures.

Keeps you full Pistachios aid weight loss

As they are loaded with antioxidants, pistachios feature properties that keep you warm. This is why it's not advised to savor these dry fruits during the summer season. Additionally, as we feel more hungry when the temperature drops, pistachios can save us from unhealthy snacking and eventually putting on weight as it keeps us full for a long time.

Superfood Walnuts help you fight many diseases

During the cold season, one needs to put in extra effort to boost their immunity. That's when walnuts come into the picture. As backed by research, these nuts can help you fight many diseases, especially the ones more likely to occur in winter. Crunchy and brown, these dry fruits are a superfood loaded with antioxidants, fiber, healthy fats, protein, and vitamins.

Managing migraine Cashews regulate blood pressure

Cashews feature a high level of polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, both of which are necessary to keep your body warm. Rich in antioxidants and essential minerals, these white and curvy slices of heaven help in heat generation inside the body. In addition to this, they also help in regulating blood pressure, controlling cough, and managing migraine during the season.

Boost immunity Raisins keep your scalp nourished

Experiencing dry and brittle hair during winter? Well, fret not, you can add a few raisins to your daily diet. They are also packed with vitamin C that help keep your scalp nourished and hydrated. Not just that, the vitamin C in raisins can help fight foreign pathogens. Research says eating soaked raisins daily in winter can boost immunity.