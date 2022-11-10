Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about aqua yoga

Written by Sneha Das Nov 10, 2022, 01:08 pm 2 min read

Aqua yoga is usually practiced in a swimming pool

If you are bored with your usual exercise routine, then aqua yoga is something you might want to try to experience a new movement practice and calm your mind. Also called water yoga, aqua yoga is usually practiced in a swimming pool, and combines asanas, pranayama, and meditation. Curious to know more about how you can do yoga in water? Read on.

Information What is aqua yoga?

Aqua yoga is a popular form of exercise where a person performs the asanas in water. This thermal aquatic activity is a growing fitness trend not in the US but also in parts of India. This rejuvenating exercise energizes the whole body.

Health benefits The benefits of aqua yoga

Aqua yoga not only helps you relax and rejuvenate but also improves your balance as you learn to stand on the pool floor and also lift up to float for some asanas. It enhances your immune system, improves your range of motion, and reduces joint pains. It also helps build body awareness as you learn what your movement habits are and improve your cardiovascular function.

Aqua yoga How to do aqua yoga

Aqua yoga is usually performed in a swimming pool's shallow end or when 50-70% of your body is submerged in water as you stand upright. In this depth, you can keep your feet on the ground underwater and your head, arms, chest, neck, and shoulders above water depending on the pose. Some poses involve holding your breath and submerging your body underwater.

Yoga asanas Asanas you can perform during an aqua yoga session

Practicing yoga asanas in the water will help your body move gracefully without any strain. You can try the tree pose in water which will improve your balance and promote stability and concentration. You can try floating savasana with meditation to relax your body and mind. You can also try Virabhadrasana II to stretch your body in water and improve stability and body alignment.

Outfit What to wear while practicing aqua yoga

You can perform aqua yoga by wearing comfortable clothes that are lightweight and stretchable. You can wear bathing suits, wetsuits, or even swim shorts with a top along with a sports bra and a swim cap. If you are practicing it in an outdoor pool, remember to wear waterproof sunscreen along with other UV protection like a sun hat and sunglasses.