Lifestyle

5 training tips to raise a well-behaved dog

5 training tips to raise a well-behaved dog

Written by Rishabh Raj Nov 10, 2022, 10:32 am 2 min read

Here are five habits that will ensure your dog learns to behave (Photo credit: Needpix.com)

If you really adore your dog, but their excessive barking, destructive chewing, and hyperactive jumping are driving you crazy, fret not, you are not alone. Not everyone has the resources to get their pets professionally trained, but luckily there are a few things you can do at home to get the job done. Here are five tips to train your dog to be well-behaved.

Keep calm Never yell at your dog

If you yell at your dog, you risk damaging the precious bond you have with them. Dogs are very in-tune with humans, so an increase in your tone of voice can stress them out and make them more anxious. Ironically, yelling can have the opposite effect. Your dog could understand that barking is okay since you are barking as well.

Be the alpha Be firm with your dog

To teach your dog good manners, you need to be firm. Dogs need a 'leader of the pack' and if they see you as too easygoing and too flexible with them, they won't be motivated enough to behave better. So it is important to establish authority. Use a stern voice if you are trying to reprimand them, but do not yell.

Punishment Punish your dog appropriately

The next time your dog's raucous barking drives you over the edge, simply put them in their cell or take them to a place that's boring for them. Make them stay there for 2-3 minutes, but no longer than that. Every time they misbehave, punish them by dropping them off at the same place. This will help them understand bad behavior leads to punishment.

Positive reinforcement Educate and reward your dog

If your dog stopped chewing on your shoes when you told him "No," it's time for a treat! If your dog calmed down after being punished, they deserve a reward. If they learned to go potty at the correct place, give them a pat. Just remember to reward positive actions immediately. This way they will associate good behavior with a reward.

Discipline Be consistent with your boundaries

If yesterday you reprimanded your dog for unnecessary barking and today you are letting them escape, or, if you are being strict on his chewing habits on some days but not on the other days, your dog might become confused about the boundaries they need to respect. They might not learn to correct their behavior. The key is to stay consistent with your boundaries.