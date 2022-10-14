Lifestyle

Here's how you can deal with your clingy pets

Here's how you can deal with your clingy pets

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 14, 2022, 05:00 am 3 min read

Here's everything you should learn about your pet's clingy behavior

Just like little kids, even pets can be needy of your presence and may stick to you like velcro. However, to know if that's momentary or a cause of alarm, there are a host of factors to consider. So whether they keep following you around the house or shower extra affection when you return, here's how you can deal with a clingy pet.

Information What are the behavioral signs of a clingy pet?

Your pet may follow you around the house, refuse to eat when you aren't there, act shy in front of visitors, sulk or hide when you're leaving, get overwhelmingly excited when you return, constantly seek attention, and showcase destructive behavior when you don't attend them.

Triggers and responses Identify the cause

Pets such as dogs and cats may showcase clingy behavior due to a host of factors. These are illness, trauma, boredom, insecurity, hormonal changes, lack of attention, age, and lack of boundaries. You may have to indulge in a lot of detective work to establish the root cause and take corrective measures accordingly. Keep an eye on their triggers and responses.

Communicate Consult a veterinarian or experienced pet parent

If you observe that your pet's clingy behavior is mostly due to an underlying disease, it's best to consult a veterinary. Even if the disease is not the actual cause, the doctor may help you understand the source of your pet's separation anxiety. In addition to this, talking to another pet parent may also be helpful in understanding such behaviors.

Physical distancing Set firm boundaries

Just as you may do with kids, setting up boundaries for pets also helps them behave. Hence, it is important to set the right boundaries, at the right time, with the right intent. Try maintaining some distance from them time and again when home. Do not let them follow you into the washroom. Instead, close the door and teach them the concept of space.

Keep boredom away Schedule playtime

As boredom is one of the most common factors of clingy behavior in pets, it is important to keep them occupied to minimize that. Give them toys to play with when you're busy working or leaving home for a while. Schedule a play session with them and give them proper attention during that hour. Indulge them in recreational activities to keep boredom at bay.

Consideration Get another pet

Loneliness is another important factor that contributes to clingy behavior among pets. If you're sure that your doggo or kitty is acting clingy because they are lonely, you may want to adopt a significant other for them. This holds especially true if they are showing such behavior post-separation from their counterparts. This may help them become less needy of you.