Lifestyle

5 stunning places in India to experience snow in November

5 stunning places in India to experience snow in November

Written by Sneha Das Nov 10, 2022, 07:35 am 2 min read

These places are perfect to witness snow in November

With the approach of winter, it is time to pack your bags and head on to the mountains for a wonderful vacation. If you are hunting for your first snow, the good news is that many hill stations in India start receiving snowfall at October-end and November is a great time to visit. Check out five places where you can experience snowfall in November.

Snow adventures Kufri in Himachal Pradesh

If you are looking forward to embarking on some snow-covered adventures this winter, then Kufri in Himachal Pradesh is the place for you. Winter in this stunning hill station usually starts in October and lasts till March. You can enjoy adventure activities like skiing, snowball-fighting, snow trekking, snowboarding, and ice-skating here. Don't forget to bundle up in your thermal wear during the trip.

Snowy slopes Auli in Uttarakhand

Attracting several tourists and adventure enthusiasts throughout the year, Auli in Uttarakhand starts receiving snowfall in November. This winter destination is known for its snowy slopes. Surrounded by cone-bearing plants and oak trees, Auli is situated at an elevation of about 9,200 feet from sea level. It is a great place for skiing and hiking with panoramic views of the Himalayan ranges in the backdrop.

Mountain village Lachung in Sikkim

Located near the Himalayas of North Sikkim and within close proximity to the Tibetan border, Lachung is a stunning village with snow-capped mountains, sparkling streams, and breathtaking waterfalls. You can visit Zero Point near Lachung which is covered with snow almost throughout the year. Zero Point, located around 9,600 feet above sea level, offers some breathtaking scenic views.

Picturesque backdrop Ladakh

November is one of the best months to visit Ladakh as there are high chances of witnessing snowfall during this time and the picturesque backdrop makes the trip worth it. During November, the temperature drops to minus six-seven degrees Celsius at night. Located in the Trans-Himalayan range, you can indulge in adventure activities like trekking and skiing during this time in Ladakh.

Fresh and soft snow Kashmir in Jammu & Kashmir

Some popular destinations in Kashmir like Pahalgam, Sonmarg, and Gulmarg receive snowfall during November and the places are covered with fluffy, soft, and white snow. The temperature during the day ranges from 10-20 degrees Celsius and drops below zero degree at night. You can go hiking, skiing, and snowboarding in the month of November in Kashmir often termed "paradise on earth."