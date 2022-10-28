Lifestyle

5 pakoda recipes you must try this winter season

Written by Sneha Das Oct 28, 2022, 01:39 pm 2 min read

These pakodas are perfect to have on a chilly evening on a cozy couch while you binge watch your favorite show

Winter is coming and it's time to gorge on some scrumptious snacks for a weekend indulgence. Pakodas with a steaming cup of tea is one of the most classic combinations to tackle a lazy winter evening. Pakoda is a spiced fritter made with vegetables, lentils, and other items. Here are five delicious pakoda recipes to relish with chai this winter season.

Hot, spicy and crunchy Peanut pakoda

These spicy and crunchy pakodas go best with some coffee or elaichi chai and can also be served with sweet chutney and green chutney. Combine roasted and coarsely crushed peanuts, whole wheat flour, shredded spinach, chopped green chilies, lemon juice, baking soda, garam masala, chili powder, water, and salt. Deep-fry spoonfuls of the batter in oil until golden. Serve hot.

Crispy pakodas Moong dal pakoda

Soak yellow moong dal in water for two hours and drain well. Mix together soaked and drained dal, and green chilies and blend into a coarse paste with water. Transfer to a bowl, add peppercorns, coriander seeds, and salt to it, and mix well. Deep-fry spoonful of the batter in oil until golden brown. Serve hot with sweet chutney and green chutney.

Mild bitter taste Methi pakoda

Packed with a mildly bitter taste and wonderful aroma, methi pakoda can be served at your next winter gathering. It's a quick-fix snack. Mix together chopped fenugreek leaves, besan, chopped coriander, chopped green chilies, chopped onions, asafoetida, turmeric powder, baking soda, water, and salt. Deep-fry the batter in hot oil until golden brown. Serve hot with tomato ketchup and green chutney.

Evening snacks Bread pakoda

This hot crisp bread pakoda is perfect to have for evening snacks with a hot cup of chai. Cut each bread slice into four equal pieces and keep aside. Mix together besan, rice flour, cumin seeds, chopped green chilies, asafoetida, turmeric powder, and water. Add coriander and mix again. Dip bread pieces in the batter and deep-fry in hot oil. Serve hot with chutney.

Juicy and sweet Jackfruit pakoda

Cut jackfruit into thick smaller pieces. Apply salt and chili powder to the jackfruit slices and keep aside for 30 minutes. Mix together besan, salt, rice flour, ginger paste, garlic paste, cumin powder, chili powder, carom seeds, dry mango powder, and green chili paste. Dip the jackfruit slices into the batter and deep-fry them until golden brown and serve hot.