Lifestyle

National Chocolate Day 2022: 5 chocolate-based fusion recipes

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 28, 2022, 11:14 am 2 min read

Get chocolaty with these five recipes that you should try today

Let's explore the savory side of this sweet treat! October 28 marks National Chocolate Day in the US and today, we are all into celebrating this chocolaty occasion. While this bundle of deliciousness is used in an array of desserts, it is also used in a host of appetizers and entrees. Here are five chocolate-based fusion sweet 'n savory recipes you should try.

Instant Chocolate popcorn

To make a serving of chocolate popcorn, heat about four tablespoons of butter in a pan and 1/2 cup of corn. Cover the lid and let them pop. Once they have popped, add approximately 3/4 cup of grated milk chocolate. Keep mixing for at least a minute so that the popcorn gets nicely coated and covered with chocolate. That's it! Serve warm and fresh.

Piping hot Chocolate samosa

Make a dough by mixing refined flour, ghee, black cardamom seeds, and water. Separately, melt some chocolate, roast your favorite nuts, and mix them together. Next, divide the dough into small balls and flatten each using a rolling pin. Cut them and make cone shapes. Fill with chocolate mixture, smear water on the edges, and seal them. Deep fry them, and serve.

Italian connect Chocolate risotto

Heat some butter in a pan, add risotto rice, and saute for two minutes. Later, add some water and cook. Add some vanilla extract and when the rice is cooked, add milk and continue cooking. Add another cup of milk, some sugar, and dark chocolate. Let it cook. Finally, add cream and orange rind, mix and cook for one minute. Serve warm.

'Pasta' la vista, baby! Chocolate ravioli

Mix wheat flour, cocoa, olive oil, and eggs. Knead into a tight dough and then roll into thin sheets. Make the stuffing by combining chopped apricots, sun-dried tomatoes, toasted pine nuts, cheese, and basil. Place the mixture into the sheets and make ravioli shapes. Make sauce by mixing cream with melted chocolate. Now, drop the raviolis in it and cook until soft. Serve fresh.

Quick Chocolate fries

To make a quick and delicious serving of chocolate fries, make the French fries until they are golden. In a pan, heat some honey and toss the fries to coat them evenly. Optionally, you can add your favorite dry fruits too. Once cooked properly, transfer into a bowl and drizzle some chocolate sauce on the fries. Shake and mix well. Enjoy!