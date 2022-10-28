Lifestyle

5 amazing health benefits of kohlrabi, a nutritious vegetable

Written by Sneha Das Oct 28, 2022, 10:51 am 2 min read

Kohlrabi tastes similar to broccoli with a slightly sweet flavor

Also known as German turnip, kohlrabi is a cruciferous vegetable that tastes similar to broccoli with a slightly sweet flavor. Popular in Asia and Europe, this hardy vegetable resembles a green onion bulb with a bunch of leaves sticking out. Kohlrabi is loaded with essential vitamins, minerals, folate, and antioxidants. Here are five amazing health benefits of kohlrabi that you must know about.

Packed with soluble and insoluble fiber, kohlrabi is great for your digestive health. The insoluble fiber in it is not broken down in your intestine which helps add bulk to your stool and promote regular bowel movements. Fiber fuels healthy gut bacteria like lactobacilli and bifidobacteria that produce short-chained fatty acids which nourish your gut cells and prevent diarrhea, constipation, and other stomach issues.

Powerful plant compounds like isothiocyanates and glucosinolates found in kohlrabi help promote your heart health and prevent the risk of cardiovascular diseases. A high intake of glucosinolate helps widen blood vessels and reduce inflammation while isothiocyanate prevents the buildup of plaque in the arteries. The anthocyanins in purple kohlrabi help lower blood pressure and prevent the risk of stroke.

The essential nutrients present in kohlrabi support a healthy immune system. Packed with vitamin B6, this healthy vegetable stimulates protein metabolism, immune function, and red blood cell development. Vitamin B6 also helps produce white blood cells and T-cells that fight foreign substances and take care of your immune system. The vitamin C in it also supports white blood cell functions, thereby strengthening your immunity.

Low in calories and high in digestive fiber, kohlrabi is an excellent vegetable to have when on a weight loss diet. A serving of kohlrabi offers only 36 grams of calories and over five grams of digestive fiber which will keep you full for longer and keep hunger pangs at bay. Loaded with phytochemicals like glucosinolates and carotenoids, kohlrabi also helps tackle fat accumulation.

Anemia occurs when your body lacks enough healthy red blood cells for supplying the tissues with oxygen. It causes weakness, fatigue, headaches, stomach disorders, etc. The high content of iron found in kohlrabi helps increase the red blood cells in the body which prevents the risk of developing anemia. The calcium in it also improves the uptake of iron by the body.