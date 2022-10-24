Lifestyle

Sip on these beverages to stay warm this winter

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 24, 2022, 06:20 pm 2 min read

Let's sip on some warmth this winter

These beverages feel as comforting as a warm snuggle! Winter is coming, and all we need is some warmth and flavor going hand in hand to help us sail through the tough weather. To make sure you are able to brave through this nippy weather, here's a list of five beverages that will keep you warm. Grab your cups and let's get going!

Flavorsome and healthy Apple cider and cinnamon

Apple cider and cinnamon drink can help you fight off the season's flu. It is warm, delicious, refreshing, wholesome, quick, and super easy to make. Heat apple cider, sugar to taste, three cinnamon, and about four cloves in a saucepan over medium heat. After a few minutes, bring it to a simmer and then remove. Strain the mixture and serve immediately.

Winter essential Hot Chocolate

Winter and the festive season are incomplete without sipping on a warm and delicious cup of hot chocolate. All you need to do is, boil a cup of milk in a pan and add chocolate powder to it. Once done, put cinnamon sticks, vanilla extract, cocoa powder, and powdered sugar to taste. Keep stirring. Serve hot with a heavy topping of whipped cream.

Brew some goodness Masala chai

Masala chai is among the most loved and wholesome beverages you can grab when the temperature drops. It even goes well with some delicious and piping hot desi snacks. Roast cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, and star anise together. Once done, grind them into a fine powder. Boil some water, and add the ground mixture to it along with tea leaves, sugar, and milk. Boil and serve.

Kashmiri delight Kahwah

Kahwah is Kashmir's delicious contribution to the world of warm beverages. Boil some water and add sugar to taste, cinnamon sticks, and green cardamom powder. After about five minutes, add tea leaves and remove from heat. Now, cover the lid and steep for about three minutes. Add some almonds to the cup, strain the mixture, and pour it. Garnish with saffron and rose petals.

Snow drink Hot Toddy

Hot Toddy is a quintessential 'snow drink' in many foreign countries that you can prepare and sip on at home. Boil about 3/4 cup of water and add 1/4 cup of whiskey to it. Mix some lemon juice and honey to balance the sweetness and zing. That's it! Now, garnish with cinnamon sticks and lemon slices before you start sipping.