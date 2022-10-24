Lifestyle

Fall fashion tips: How to style leather outfits

Amp up your fall look with some eye-catching leather outfit styles

Leather outfits are back, with faux and vegan leather in glorious colors gracing display windows. Leather products in your wardrobe add a bit of a bold-sassy twist to your style. This fall you'll witness fashionistas style and don leather garments in many ways. Designer Gautam Gupta from Label Asha Gautam shares some fashion tips to help you be part of the trend.

One color Monochromatic combinations

"Monochromatic combinations of upper and bottom wear are definitely going to be a style statement," says Gupta. The evenness of monochromatic leather from head to toe styled without accessories, or even paired with chunky jewelry in metallics with luxe polished sheen is going to make heads turn. Get your hands on an all-black ensemble, or choose tan or bottle green for this look.

Structured silhouette Styling oversized leather jackets

Unlike regular biker leather jackets, this season why not try out the oversized sizes and structured silhouettes with fuzzy warm layers inside? They go with everything, a pair of fitted denim, a hoodie, or a turtleneck sweatshirt. For a classy look, pair the oversized jacket with high-waisted trousers. If you are aiming for a casual look wear your favorite sneakers, or wear formal pumps.

Confidence vibe Pair leather skirts with crop tops

To skip the regular leather look, opt for a simple yet elegant leather dress or a skirt. "Leather dresses and skirts add a sense of coolness to the look and present a confident vibe when paired with cropped tops and oversized jackets," says Gupta. Become the talk of your town, showing off that perfect mid-riff between a shimmery crop and a fitted leather skirt.

Pant styles Widen your collection of leather trousers

Unlike in the past, leather pants in various styles (straight, flared, or bootcut) is back. They give an edge to your look rather than the traditional skinny leather pants that brought out all the curves. Leather trousers in loose cuts provide comfort, movement, and a sense of ease with one's body making one feel more confident in style yet not left out with trends.

Accessorize Leather boots and belts

Those who would like to keep it basic and traditional in clothing can add chunky high leather boots and bold big leather belts to complete their fashion ensemble. High-quality boots or a chunky corset belt can give a nice touch of class to your look. These will make your outfits stand out and make a strong fashion statement.