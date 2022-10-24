Lifestyle

Chai time: 5 immunity-boosting herbs to add to your tea

Don't forget to add these five herbs in your tea for boosting immunity

Let's make it a little more 'TEAsing' for you! In the wake of COVID-19 and the onset of seasonal flu, "immunity" has become a buzzword for us. And most of us rely on that daily dose of health, warmth, and nutrition through chai. So to make your piping hot cup of tea more wholesome, here are five immunity-boosting herbs you must add to it.

Bye bye flu Mulethi

Known as licorice in English, mulethi is blessed with properties that keep your respiratory tract healthy. Additionally, it improves digestion and enhances liver health. What's more? Adding mulethi to your tea can help you get rid off cold, cough, and chest congestion too. It also protects you from allergens, microbes, and pollutants, thereby boosting your immunity and keeping you safe from many diseases.

Rich in antioxidants Brahmi

Brahmi is one of the most popular and beneficial ingredients from the realm of Ayurveda. It is known to boost your immunity as it is loaded with vital nutrients and antioxidants that help you steer clear of infections. With that said, you can easily add this herb to your tea and consume it daily to build a robust immune system.

Flavorsome Cardamom

Cardamom is not only added to tea as a flavoring ingredient but also because it is exceptionally wholesome. The aromatic and flavorsome pods of cardamom help boost the virus-fighting cells in your body. In fact, if you are struggling with digestive issues, cardamom tea can help you ease your symptoms. It kills the disease-causing bacteria and prevents you from various ailments.

Packed with nutrients Tulsi

Also called Indian basil, tulsi is naturally blessed with the goodness of vitamin C and zinc. It also has antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-fungal properties which keep you safe from a host of infections and diseases. In addition to this, it also features phytochemicals, bioflavonoids, and antioxidants that keep your respiratory tract clear and your immune system strong.

Loaded with gingerol Ginger

Ginger is a spice that is loaded with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that keeps infections at bay. Not only is it the perfect remedy to get rid of seasonal flu, but is also helpful in boosting metabolism and improving digestion. Owing to its nutrient profile, it is even used in several Ayurvedic medicines. The gingerol present in it is an active immunity-boosting compound.