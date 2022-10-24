Lifestyle

5 heavy breakfast recipes to keep you full for longer

Written by Sneha Das Oct 24, 2022

These healthy breakfast recipes will keep you full for a longer time

One of the most important meals of the day, a hearty breakfast not only provides essential nutrients to maintain good health but also energizes you to keep you going throughout the day. A heavy breakfast reduces the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes. When you have a long day ahead of you, prepare these heavy breakfast recipes and pull through like a pro.

Pancakes Peanut butter and banana pancakes

This peanut butter and banana pancake is a healthy and filling breakfast dish. Combine together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. Combine milk, peanut butter, egg, canola oil, banana, and vanilla extract in a separate bowl. Pour into the flour mixture and whisk well. Pour the batter into a hot pan, cook well and serve warm with maple syrup.

Healthy and filling Daliya paneer upma

Saute mustard seeds, cumin seeds, dry red chili, cashew nuts, and curry leaves. Add paneer cubes and fry them. Add ginger, and green chili and saute well. Add chopped carrot, peas, beans, cauliflower, tomato, turmeric, and salt, mix well and cook for five minutes. Add the daliya and boiling water and cook. Add the paneer, and coriander leaves and cook well. Serve hot.

Nutritious breakfast Paneer stuffed moong dal cheela

Soak moong dal and urad dal in water overnight and grind them together along with green chilies into a smooth paste. Combine together grated paneer, tomatoes, and onion. Add salt, turmeric powder, chaat masala, and cumin seeds and mix well. Pour the batter into an oil-greased tawa and cook well. Place some paneer filling in the center, roll it over and serve hot.

High in protein Oats poha

This high-protein breakfast is packed with nutrients and will keep you full for a long time. Saute mustard seeds and curry leaves in an oil-greased pan. Add chopped beans, peas, and carrots and mix well. Add onion and tomato and saute well. Add coriander powder, turmeric, and red chili powder and toss well. Add the oats and salt, mix well and serve hot.

Indian flatbread Healthy green peas paratha

Puree green peas in a blender into a smooth paste. Transfer it to a bowl, add whole wheat flour, chopped green chilies, low-fat yogurt, and carom seeds, and knead into a soft dough. Divide the dough into equal portions and roll out each portion into a paratha. Cook the parathas in any healthy oil of your choice until golden and serve hot.