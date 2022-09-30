Lifestyle

Effective exercises to relax your eyes and improve vision

Written by Lahari Basu Sep 30, 2022, 07:10 pm 2 min read

People working in front of computer screens may develop many health problems due to long exposure to blue light. By causing oxidative stress in the light-sensitive cells of the eye blue light damages the retina, leading to serious health issues like cardiovascular problems, depression, and sleep disorders. Dr. Navnit Haror, founder and director, Derma Miracle Clinic shares some exercises to help relax your eyes.

Improves vision Eye rollers

This exercise is designed to relax your eyes and prevent them from looking tired. It also improves your eyesight. Face a blank wall and turn your head so that your gaze is focused on it without moving. After about 30 seconds, turn away from the wall and look ahead for another 30 seconds. Repeat three times. Then walk for 10 minutes before resuming work.

Improves concentration 20/20/20 rule

The 20/20/20 rule is an exercise that can help you improve your focus and concentration. You should take a break every 20 minutes from your screen and gaze at something that is 20 feet away for 20 seconds (or until the object begins to blur). "This exercise helps relax your eyes and brain, which improves your ability to concentrate," says Dr. Haror.

Focus game Focus on objects near and far

Hold one finger close and another at arm's length in front of you. Focus on the finger closest to you, then the one at arm's length, then on something across the room, and finally on something farthest in sight. Make sure all four points are in the same line of sight. Spend two seconds on each and try to see a clear picture.

Relaxes eye muscles Side-to-side eye movement

This exercise helps relax your eye muscles and gets rid of that burning sensation in tired eyes. Sit or stand straight, with your chin up, gazing at the ceiling. Move one side of your head forward and slightly down while focusing on the ceiling. Gradually get back to the starting position and repeat on the other side. Repeat 10 times on each side.