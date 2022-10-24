Lifestyle

Diwali 2022: Meaning, significance, rituals, and celebrations

The festival of lights is here! Diwali, one of the most anticipated festivals in India, is a five-day celebration that marks the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, good over evil, and hope over despair. People light up diyas, prepare delicious offerings, worship Goddess Lakshmi, and exchange gifts. Here's everything you should know about Diwali, which is being celebrated today, October 24.

'Diwali' name has been derived from the Sanskrit word 'Dipavali'. As per Hindu mythology, the festival marks the return of Lord Rama with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after 14 long years of exile. The people of Ayodhaya were so delighted to welcome them that they lit up the entire city with oil lamps. Hence, the tradition of decorating homes with lights.

Some parts of India celebrate Diwali as the day when Lord Krishna defeated the demon king Narkasura. When he was brought to an end by the lord, people celebrated by lighting lamps in every house.

Lord Rama's victory over the evil king Ravana signifies the triumph of light over darkness. Diwali is also about the celebration of goodness, power, and knowledge above all. Additionally, it inculcates in us the wisdom of destroying our dark thoughts, desires, and actions, and attaining the strength to carry out good deeds. This is exactly why Diwali is known as the festival of lights.

On Diwali, people decorate their homes and offices with lights, oil lamps, candles, flowers, and various colorful home decor items. Some also make beautiful rangolis to mark the celebration. Additionally, they prepare Diwali-special food that they offer to Goddess Lakshmi while worshipping her. Family, relatives, and friends visit each other and exchange gifts as a token of sharing and spreading happiness.

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day celebration. It's the festival of prosperity in which people shop for items that are believed to bring them good luck. The following day is Naraka Chaturdasi, also known as Choti Diwali. The main festival of Diwali happens right after that. This is followed by Govardhan Puja aka Annakoot and then finally, Bhai Dooj on the last day.