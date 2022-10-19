Lifestyle

Diwali 2022: Feast guilt-free with these sugar-free mithai recipes

Diwali 2022: Feast guilt-free with these sugar-free mithai recipes

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 19, 2022, 02:10 pm 2 min read

Check out five sugar-free mithai recipes that you should try this Diwali

This Diwali, all we need is some sweetness without that sugar rush! We are only a few days away from celebrating the festival of lights. And by now, we are sure that you have already started preparing for the festival in full swing. However, to ensure that you ring in the festive mood on a rather healthy note, here are five sugar-free mithai recipes.

Almond goodness Sugar-free grilled almond barfi

Grate some khoya and heat it on a pan on a low flame. You can add 40 gm of a natural sweetener of your choice or you can skip this step. Mix in roasted and crushed almonds, and then immediately transfer the mixture to a serving dish. Heat it in an oven at 200 degrees Celsius. Remove, cut into barfi shapes, and serve.

Fruity Mixed fruit shrikhand

Pour some milk into a bowl and add a few drops of saffron to it. Mix well. Now, add low-fat yogurt and honey, and whisk them together to form a thick consistency. Refrigerate this for about two hours or until chilled. Meanwhile, cut your favorite fruits like apples, pears, berries, and grapes, and mix them all. Top the shrikhand with them and serve immediately.

Delicious Malai peda

Combine cornflour with a little milk in a bowl. Separately, soak saffron in two tablespoons of warm milk in a bowl. In another bowl, add some water and lemon juice. Keep it aside. Now, boil milk and add all the above three mixtures into it. Cook it until it is thick like a paste. Add cardamom powder and shape the peda.

Two in one Pista and rose phirni

Soak rice in water, drain it, and ground it with some milk in a blender. Separately, boil some milk and then add the ground rice to it. Add cardamom, a natural sweetener, and then divide the phirni into two portions. Add pista paste to one and rose essence to the other. Refrigerate them to set. Combine the two, garnish with nuts, and serve.

To make a delicious serving of oats and dates kheer, heat some milk in a non-stick pan and bring it to a boil. Next up, add oats and dates, mix them well, and cook on a medium flame for about five minutes. Add in some dry fruits and stir well. Now, switch off the flame and add some cardamom powder. Mix well. Serve warm.