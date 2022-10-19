Lifestyle

5 adventurous hiking trails in Meghalaya

Oct 19, 2022

Check out five amazing hike trails in Meghalaya

Meghalaya is a gem of a destination when it comes to hiking. From routes that take you through dense forests to the ones that pass over pristine waterfalls, there's something for every adventure freak to look forward to. So on that note, here are five mesmerizing hiking trails in Meghalaya that are perfect for hikers of all fitness levels and proficiencies.

One day trek David Scott Trail

This trail has been named after David Scott, a British administrator in charge of making a bridle road that connected Sylhet and Khasi Hills in the 18th century. This 16-kilometer-long trail can take you about four to five hours to conquer. The trail starts off as an easy descent and is mostly flat thereafter, except for an ascend in the end.

Bridges made of roots The Living Roots Bridge Trek

As the name suggests, this hike will have you cross over streams through bridges that are completely made out of living roots! These unique bridges were made by the Khasi tribe using ancient rubber trees that make them more durable than wooden ones. The trail is eight kilometers long, takes roughly two to three hours to cover, and is perfect for kids and beginners.

Scenic and long Smit Trek

This trail happens to be among the most scenic ones in Meghalaya. The hike begins at the State Library and goes all the way to Crinoline Falls. The trek is quite long and may take you about two days to complete. Ranking moderate on the difficulty level, this route mostly has cemented roads with a host of pit stops for meals and resting.

Tricky routes Weiloi to Umngi Trek

Weiloi to Umngi trek is considered among the most challenging hikes. It is 50 kilometers away from Shillong and the route is famous for the idyllic views it offers. You cover a distance of 18 kilometers in about five to six hours on tricky paths, but it is all worth the effort once you reach the clean and pristine Unmgi hot water springs.

Cave hike Krem Mawsmai, Krem Mawmluh and Krem Umshyrpi Caves Trail

Although it is only 7 kilometers long, this hiking trail is considered among the most difficult treks. Full of closed walls and narrow paths, the limestone caves form a labyrinth and are lit up with halogen lights. They are so mysterious and dark that some areas inside them are still unmapped. Inside, you may find crystal deposits and structures that were formed ages ago.