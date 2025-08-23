'Dance floor...': SRK hypes track from 'Ba *ds of Bollywood'

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:33 pm Aug 23, 202503:33 pm

What's the story

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to social media on Saturday to promote his son Aryan Khan's upcoming web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, is set to premiere on Netflix on September 18. In his post on X (formerly Twitter), SRK encouraged fans to check out the latest track video Badli Si Hawa Hai from the series.