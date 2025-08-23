'Dance floor...': SRK hypes track from 'Ba *ds of Bollywood'
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to social media on Saturday to promote his son Aryan Khan's upcoming web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, is set to premiere on Netflix on September 18. In his post on X (formerly Twitter), SRK encouraged fans to check out the latest track video Badli Si Hawa Hai from the series.
Netflix responded to SRK's post by saying, "Hawa toh badalne wali hai." The song has also received a positive response from social media users. One user said, "Just from the song, I can tell what kind of movie it'll be, full of heart and empathy." Another user commented, "Gaana badiya hai... Maza aaya sun kar (The song sounds great, it'll be a great hear)."
Dance floor pe chalegi sirf ye hawa. #BadliSiHawaHai Song Out Now! https://t.co/Qv8c2Ncteb— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 23, 2025
of Bollywood, out 18 September, only onNetflix.@RedChilliesEnt@NetflixIndia@gaurikhan#AryanKhan#BhushanKumar@Tseries@bilals158#ManavChauhan@bonniejain… pic.twitter.com/1l6O42Dck3
Cast and crew of the series
The Ba***ds of Bollywood stars Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Lakshya, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Vijayant Kohli. Gautami Kapoor and Rajat Bedi also play pivotal roles. The comedy-drama follows an outsider and his friends as they navigate the chaotic world of Bollywood. The series' music was composed by Shashwat Sachdev with guest composers Anirudh Ravichander and Ujwal Gupta.