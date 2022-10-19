Lifestyle

Time to deep clean and declutter your home before Diwali

Make your home squeaky clean this Diwali with these tips

Diwali, one of the most celebrated festivals in India, is just a few days away, and it is time to gorge on delicious sweets and reunite with family and friends. Among different rituals followed, house cleaning is one of the most important Diwali customs that Indian households swear by. Here are some tips that will help you have a properly cleaned home this Diwali.

Decluttering Declutter your home

This Diwali, remove the clutter from your home and welcome guests to a clean and fresh-smelling house. Decluttering helps remove all pests, dust, and molds in the house and is good for your well-being. Start screening your cupboards and drawers to find things you haven't used for a long time. Sort out the items which you do not need anymore and dispose of them.

Wardrobe cleaning Start with cleaning and organizing your wardrobe

Diwali is the perfect time to clean your wardrobe and rearrange your clothes. Start by taking out all your clothes and other items and making different piles of them. Next, change the paper or cloth on the shelves. Fold all your clothes and arrange them in proper order and clean your hangers. Donate the clothes you do not wear to the underprivileged.

Floor cleaning Clean the floor

Clean your roof and ceiling fixtures like fans and lights and then move on to cleaning the floor. Vacuum your carpets and rugs and clean the floor with a broom or sweeper to remove dust and grit effectively. Mop the floor with vinegar and warm water solution, a great disinfectant. Use baking soda or dedicated bathroom cleaners to get squeaky clean bathroom floors.

Kitchen cleaning Spruce up your kitchen

A clean and safe kitchen is one of the most important parts of ensuring a healthy home. First, discard the ingredients or things that you no longer need to create more space. Mix together dishwashing soap, baking soda, and warm water and clean the racks and boxes inside the kitchen followed by the kitchenware. Remember to clean the kitchen tiles, refrigerator and chimney thoroughly.

Clean fabrics Clean the curtains, covers and bed

Sunbathe your mattress, pillows, and cushions to kill germs. Next, spread clean and fresh duvet covers, bed sheets, and pillow covers. Wash the curtains, sofa covers, and cushion covers, or invest in new fabric to give off a festive vibe. Add some indoor plants like bamboo palms, English ivy, or snake plant in your living room to add an aesthetic appeal.

Disinfect Disinfect and cleanse well

High-touch surfaces like switchboards, doorknobs, faucets, and flush handles in the toilet are home to lots of germs; use disinfectants to clean them frequently. Use appropriate cleaning products to launder soft surfaces like sofas and rugs. To cleanse the air indoors, add a few drops of essential oil to a bowl of lukewarm water and keep it in the living room.