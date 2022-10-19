Lifestyle

5 beautiful royal palaces around the world you must visit

Royal residences around the world were once home to kings and queens and reflect immense power and prestige. These stunning royal residences not only feature magnificent artworks and architecture but also house gorgeous grounds, gardens, flowerbeds, and fountains. These palaces have now become popular tourist attractions and museums for their artistic, cultural, and historical value. Here are five must-visit royal palaces around the world.

Sacred palace Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand

Set on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, the Grand Palace in Bangkok served as the official residence of the Kings of Siam since 1782. The palace is built in traditional Thai-style architecture with spires and roof tiles. Partially open as a museum, it houses the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, Thailand's most sacred Buddhist sculpture. The palace has a strict dress code.

Historical palace Mysore Palace in Karnataka, India

One of the most popular and widely visited palaces in Karnataka, the Mysore Palace served as the official residence and seat of the Wadiyars, the Maharajas of Mysore who ruled the state from 1399-1950. Currently serving as a museum, the historical palace houses gigantic arrays of buildings, gardens, and courtyards along with two durbar halls. The palace is built in Indo-Saracenic architecture style.

Working royal palace Buckingham Palace in London, United Kingdom

One of the most popular royal palaces around the world, Buckingham Palace is both the official residence and administrative office of the King of England. One of the few working royal palaces in the world, the building is over 108 meters long across the front, 24 meters high, and 120 meters deep. The palace has 775 rooms including 19 staterooms featuring antique furnishings.

Hermitage museum Winter Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia

Nestled between the Palace Embankment and the Palace Square, the Winter Palace in St. Petersburg is currently housing The State Hermitage Museum for tourists. The palace was once the official residence of the Russian monarchs from 1732 to 1917. The palace has over 1,500 glittering, gilded, and frescoed rooms. The refurbished staterooms and the attached museum feature more than three million exhibits.

Ottoman sultans Topkapi Palace in Istanbul, Turkey

Nestled on a hill overlooking Bosphorus, Istanbul, Topkapi Palace was considered the residence of the Ottoman sultans for more than 400 years. The city palace was constructed on the order of Sultan Mehmed II after his conquest of Constantinople in 1548. During ancient times, the palace accommodated over 4,000 people and also featured mosques, a hospital, bakeries, and a mint.