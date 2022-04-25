World

2 Russian oligarchs and their families found dead: Details here

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 25, 2022, 02:59 pm 2 min read

Police is also investigating the foul play angle in the shocking deaths.

In a shocking development, two Russian oligarchs—Vladislav Avayev and Sergei Protosenya—and their families were found dead in Russia and Spain, respectively, within a span of 24 hours last week. The police are investigating whether these were a case of murder or murder-suicide. The close timing of their deaths raised several questions; cops are probing if Avayev and Protosenya were in contact before their demise.

Context Why does this story matter?

Avayev and Protosenya are not the first Russian oligarchs found dead under mysterious circumstances.

At least three other such incidents took place in recent months since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began.

Several Russian oligarchs have been facing major problems following Western economic sanctions on their firms/ventures in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Notably, Avayev also held a key role in the Russian administration.

Police How do police describe the events?

Bullet-riddled bodies of Gazprombank's former Vice-President Avayev, his wife, and their daughter were found at their residence in Moscow. His eldest daughter Annastasia, who had been worried about being unable to contact her family for two days, reportedly discovered their bodies. Meanwhile, Russian gas oligarch Protosenya was found hanged to death in Spain, while his wife and daughter were found dead with stab wounds.

Details Murder-suicide angle emerging as main theory: Police

According to police, both latest incidents seem to be a case of murder-suicide. They believe Avayev shot his wife, daughter, and then himself in his Moscow flat, which was locked from the inside. Whereas in Protosenya's case, the police believe there could be two possibilities. Either he killed his family before hanging himself or someone murdered them all and then staged a murder-suicide scenario.

Information Police investigating foul play angle as well

The concerned police officials also stated that they were looking into all angles, including suicide or foul play, in the cases relating to Avayev and Protosenya's deaths. They were also trying to find out whether the two millionaires were in touch with each other.

Mysterious deaths Series of recent mysterious deaths of Russian oligarchs

Top executives of Russian energy giant Gazprom—Leonid Shulman and Alexander Tyulyakov—were found dead under mysterious circumstances in January and on February 25, respectively. On February 28, millionaire Mikhail Watford, who built his fortune in oil and gas, was found dead in his residence in Surrey, England. On March 24, billionaire Vasily Melnikov—associated with medical firm MedStom—and his family were found dead in Nizhny Novgorod.