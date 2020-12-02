Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has topped the Fortune India-500 list for the second year in a row.

The Mumbai-headquartered multinational conglomerate accounts for 7% of cumulative revenues and 11% of profits of the companies on the 2020 list.

Last year, RIL toppled state-owned Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to make it to the top spot for the first time.

Here's more.