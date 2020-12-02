Last updated on Dec 02, 2020, 05:06 pm
Written byRamya Patelkhana
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has topped the Fortune India-500 list for the second year in a row.
The Mumbai-headquartered multinational conglomerate accounts for 7% of cumulative revenues and 11% of profits of the companies on the 2020 list.
Last year, RIL toppled state-owned Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to make it to the top spot for the first time.
Here's more.
On the 2020 Fortune India-500 list, IOCL ranked second, followed by another state-run oil and gas company, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), which ranked third.
Fortune India compiles this list of 500 top companies in the country on the basis of the revenues generated by them in a financial year. The figures in the latest Fortune India 500 list pertain to FY 2019-20.
