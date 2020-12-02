In what serves as another proof that Indians are going the cashless way, UPI transactions in November grew by 6.7% as compared to October.

According to National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), a record 2.21 billion transactions were recorded in November, up from October's figure of 2.07 billion transactions.

The total value of the transactions was Rs. 3,90,999 much more than October's Rs. 3,86,106.