Last updated on Dec 02, 2020, 02:15 pm
Written byShalini Ojha
In what serves as another proof that Indians are going the cashless way, UPI transactions in November grew by 6.7% as compared to October.
According to National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), a record 2.21 billion transactions were recorded in November, up from October's figure of 2.07 billion transactions.
The total value of the transactions was Rs. 3,90,999 much more than October's Rs. 3,86,106.
The surge is also fuelled by the fact that 200 banks are now live on UPI, as opposed to 189 banks a month ago.
To give a perspective, UPI payments took three years to reach the one-billion mark in October 2019. In November 2019, 1.21 billion transactions were registered.
The October spike was believed to be driven by coronavirus pandemic and festive demand.
