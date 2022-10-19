Lifestyle

Happy birthday Sunny Deol! Know about the actor's fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Oct 19, 2022, 05:30 am 2 min read

Sunny Deol is well-known as the action king of Bollywood

Popularly known as the original action king of Bollywood, Sunny Deol is famous for his super-muscular body and action-oriented roles. Son of legendary Bollywood superstar Dharmendra, Deol is extremely disciplined when it comes to his workout routine and diet. He is also interested in outdoor activities and adventure sports. Here's revealing his fitness and diet secrets on his 65th birthday.

Working out Working out is Deol's passion

Staying fit is the Betaab actor's passion and he pays a visit to the gym every day. His workout begins with warm-up exercises followed by cardio exercises. He also plays squash and table tennis every day to stay fit. Deol prefers going hiking or on long walks when he is shooting outdoors. The actor is also a fan of swimming and practices it daily.

Exercise The 'Border' star practices pranayama daily for one hour

Deol also practices pranayama for at least one hour every day which helps to balance both his body and mind. "Fitness is an addiction for me. If I don't work out, I don't feel energetic throughout the day," Deol had said in an interview. He wakes up at 6 am, works out with weights in the morning, and plays sports in the afternoon.

Sports lover Deol has been a sports hound since childhood

In an interview, Deol had confessed to being a sports freak since childhood. During school and college, he was a member of several sports teams including cricket, football, tennis, badminton, and athletics. Despite a busy schedule he manages to work out for an hour or two daily. The Gadar: Ek Prem Katha actor is an early riser and stays away from alcohol or smoking.

Diet Know about the 'Ziddi' actor's diet

Deol lost almost 10 kilograms in 2015 over three months after cutting down on his sweets intake. He stays away from junk food and prefers having more fruits for his carb intake. He loves having apples mixed with yogurt. He also does not consume fish or mutton. However, the Darr actor loves to have butter and lassi in his daily diet.