Farhan Akhtar's transformation: Revealing his grueling workout sessions and diet

Jul 28, 2022

Farhan Akhtar underwent incredible physical transformations for his films.

Actor, director, screenwriter, producer, and playback singer, Farhan Akhtar is one of the most versatile and multi-talented stars we have in Bollywood today. He has been an inspiration to many for his flawless acting and directorial skills. However, his incredible physical transformation over the years is also noteworthy. Recently, the actor underwent 18 months of rigorous training for his upcoming sports drama Toofan.

Workout Akhtar is committed to his workout regime

Akhtar follows a strict and consistent workout plan which is the ultimate secret to his fit and healthy body. He cycles 22 kilometers every day. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag star is also a fan of volleyball and plays at least thrice a week. For Toofan, Akhtar underwent three transformations and is known to have trained for about five-six hours daily, split into two sessions.

Transformation Akhtar's transformation for 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'

Akhtar stunned the entire nation with his impeccable rock-solid physique in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013). To achieve this body, Akhtar was dedicated to a lot of athletic and functional training alongside a Tabata session. The actor also did rigorous weight training to work on his legs, abs, and biceps. He had practiced both endurance training and weight training to get that sculpted athletic physique.

'Toofan' shoot The actor practiced boxing for two hours during 'Toofan' shoot

To get the perfectly ripped body for Toofan, again after nine years, Akhtar practiced boxing for two hours every morning. After that, he visited his physiotherapist for regular treatments. He practiced a lot of strength training for two hours in the evening. He is also known to have done heavyweight leg presses, agility drills, and skipping, along with some core work.

Diet plan Akhtar's strict diet plan during 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'

During Bhaag Milkha Bhaag training, Akhtar would have six egg-white omelets, mushrooms, and orange juice for breakfast. Oatmeal and coconut water for a mid-morning snack and sauteed vegetables and grilled chicken for dinner. He had a protein shake two hours post-lunch and moong or boiled chana salad for evening snack. For dinner, he ate sauteed vegetables and fish and ended with a protein shake.