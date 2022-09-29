Lifestyle

Greece calling? Grab these 5 souvenirs on your way back

Right from its culture and history to landscapes and food scenes, Greece is all things amazing. As exploring this beautiful country is an experience to cherish, you must bring a slice of it back home. Having said that, here are five excellent souvenirs you could buy from Greece to stay hooked on your travel memories from this Mediterranean country.

Traditional Worry beads

Locally called Komboloi, worry beads are known to relieve stress and keep your hands busy, in Greece. The beads are made of wood, glass, amber, or resin. They have been used in the country for more than 100 years, largely by men to while away their time. Additionally, they are also used as home decorations or fashion accessories.

Historic Olive oil products

Olives have been a part of Greek culture for centuries. Hence, you must get your hands on some olive products. Olive oil soaps, bubble baths, and cosmetics are commonly available in markets. Additionally, you can grab hand creams, body lotions, shower gels, shampoos, and conditioners with olive extracts. Olive oil is used a lot in Greek cuisine, so consider getting that as well.

Superstitious Mati wards

Greek legends have it that if someone is envious or jealous of you, you might get their evil eye. And when you do, you experience headaches, nausea, lack of energy, or low vitality. Hence, Greeks rely a lot on mati to ward off evil eye. You can find it in many forms including bracelets, pendants, earrings, wall ornaments, desk decor items, and worry beads.

Aromatic Greek honey

Greek honey is very unique owing to the country's temperate climate and biodiversity. It is fragrant, light, sweet, and comes unfiltered. It has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties. In addition to this, Greek honey is available in a variety of flavors including thyme, pine, wild oak, chestnut, heather, arbutus, etc. Athens has the best street markets and local stores selling Greek honey.

Heritage Ceramics and pottery

Greek ceramics and pottery are famous worldwide. The vases display documentation of ancient Greek life through paintings on black and red figure vessels. Some ancient ceramics have earned a place in the best museums in Athens and all around the world. You can shop for bowls, vases, tea sets, water jugs, and statues featuring distinct patterns. Hit the flea markets for the best grabs.