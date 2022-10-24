Lifestyle

5 lip-smacking baby corn recipes you must try

These baby corn recipes are aromatic and taste delicious

Packed with vitamins, phosphorus, fiber, and iron, baby corn has a light and soft corn-like texture and goes well with several dishes. It is rich in antioxidants and vitamins C and E, which work wonders for your skin and hair. It also manages anemia and cholesterol. You can have it baked, steamed, stir-fried, or deep-fried. Try these five lip-smacking baby corn recipes.

Crispy and hot Baby corn fritters

One of the perfect party snacks, these crispy baby corn fritters are sure to satisfy your guests. Combine together plain flour, cornflour, curd, chili powder, garlic paste, baking soda, and salt with some water to prepare a thick batter. Cut baby corn into halves vertically, dip them in the batter, and deep-fry in hot oil until golden brown. Serve hot with chili-garlic sauce.

Comfort food Baby corn soup

Stir-fry finely chopped ginger, coriander leaves, garlic, and green chilies in a pan for about two minutes. Add slit baby corn, finely chopped capsicum, mushrooms, salt, and pepper, and stir-fry for two-three minutes. Add water, soya sauce, and salt, and boil the mixture. Add cornflour mixed with water and stir well. Add cabbage and stir again. Serve hot with some toasted bread.

Side dish Chili baby corn

Combine some flour, corn flour, salt, black pepper, water, and baby corn. Cook the coated baby corn in an oil-greased pan and keep aside. Saute onion, ginger, garlic, green chilies, and red chili paste. Add water and simmer. Add lemon juice, soy sauce, black pepper, salt, and jaggery powder and mix well. Add capsicum, red bell pepper, and cooked baby corn, mix and serve.

Flavorful and healthy Baby corn fried rice

Boil water, add chopped baby corn to it, cover, and cook for 10 minutes. Drain the water and keep them aside. Saute ginger, spring onion whites, and garlic in oil. Add capsicum, blanched baby corn, and spring onion greens and combine. Add soy sauce, white pepper powder, cooked rice, and salt, and mix. Add lemon juice and spring onions, mix well, and serve hot.

Noodle recipe Broccoli and baby corn noodles

Saute some ginger, garlic, sliced onions, and chopped celery in an oil-greased pan for two minutes. Add carrots and sliced capsicum and saute for another two minutes. Add blanched broccoli florets and blanched baby corn, and saute for a minute. Add boiled noodles, salt, pepper, and soya sauce, mix well, and cook for two minutes while stirring occasionally. Serve hot with chili paneer.