5 surprising health benefits of water chestnuts

Native to Southeast Asia, Australia, Africa, and several islands in the Indian and Pacific Oceans, water chestnuts are aquatic tuber vegetables grown in marshes, ponds, and shallow lakes. Although called nuts, water chestnuts are aquatic vegetables that have crisp white flesh. They are commonly used in Chinese dishes but are also enjoyed raw. Here are five amazing health benefits of water chestnuts.

Heart health Helps lower blood pressure

High blood pressure can increase your chances of developing a heart attack, stroke, and other cardiovascular ailments. Loaded with essential minerals, potassium, magnesium, zinc, and copper, water chestnut is highly effective in lowering blood pressure. The potassium in it relaxes your heart muscles and prevents stroke. According to a study, people who ate potassium-rich food had a 24% lower risk of getting a stroke.

Weight loss Promotes weight loss

If you are on a weight loss plan, don't forget to include water chestnuts in your daily diet to shed those extra kilos. This high-volume food is low in calories and helps curb your hunger pangs. They also have a 74% water content, which keeps you hydrated and full for a longer time. The fiber in it supports your digestive health as well.

Anticancer properties Helps lower the risk of cancer

The high amounts of antioxidants in water chestnuts help fight free radicals in the body, which reduces the risk of developing certain types of cancer. Water chestnut helps slow down tumor proliferation (growth and metastasis), lipid peroxidation, and DNA damage induced by free radicals. According to several lab studies, European and Chinese water chestnuts exert anticancer activity against lung, colon, and breast cells.

Stress and anxiety Improves your mood

The high vitamin B6 content in water chestnut can help improve your mood and reduce stress and anxiety. Consuming this vegetable may help you feel more relaxed, which in turn may promote a good night's sleep and improve your overall health. It produces neurotransmitters that work wonders for your mood and sleep. You can have 25 to 30 grams daily to improve your mood.

Skin and hair health Great for your hair and skin

Packed with essential nutrients like potassium, zinc, B vitamins, and vitamin E, water chestnut is excellent for your hair and makes it healthy and strong. It also helps remove harmful toxins from the body which are responsible for damaging the scalp and hair texture. It also reduces acne and naturally improves your skin texture. The antioxidants in it help prevent skin conditions like eczema.