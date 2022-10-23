Lifestyle

5 home remedies to help prevent split ends

Written by Sneha Das Oct 23, 2022

These natural homemade remedies will reduce split ends and make your hair healthy

Split ends occur when your hair lacks adequate moisture or nourishment. Excessive use of chemicals or styling tools like hair curlers and straighteners can lead to split ends. Exposure to pollution, heat, and dust can also take away the moisture from your hair. While trimming and oiling your hair can help prevent it, here are five home remedies to get rid of split ends.

Food for hair Egg yolk hair mask

Egg yolk acts as a superfood for your mane and helps cure dry and frizzy hair, giving it a healthy shine. Packed with essential vitamins and protein, it prevents split ends by strengthening the hair strands. Mix together egg yolk, olive oil, honey, and almond oil, and apply this mask to your hair. Wait for 30-45 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water.

Age-old remedy Coconut oil hair massage

This age-old remedy of massaging your hair with coconut oil will not only reduce split ends but will also moisturize and nourish your mane. It will also make your hair grow faster, thicker, and longer. Massage warm coconut oil into your hair, including the tips. Cover your hair with a shower cap for 30 minutes. Wash off the oil with normal water.

Stimulates sebum production Papaya hair pack

Loaded with vitamin A and other essential nutrients, papaya stimulates sebum production and keeps your hair follicles strong, moisturized, and nourished. It repairs damaged hair and promotes growth while preventing split ends. It also revitalizes your hair and makes it shiny. Mix together mashed papaya and yogurt, apply it to your hair and keep it on for 15 minutes. Rinse off with normal water.

Hair moisturizer Honey hair mask

Packed with emollient and humectant properties, honey acts as a great hair moisturizer and prevents a dry scalp. It smoothens and strengthens the hair follicles and adds shine and luster to dull hair. The antibacterial properties of honey also keep your scalp clean and fresh. Mix together honey, curd, and olive oil and massage it onto your hair. Wash off after 20-25 minutes.

Nourishes hair Aloe vera hair pack

When it comes to reducing split ends, aloe vera is one of the most effective remedies you can try. It acts as a natural moisturizer and repairs damaged hair. The proteolytic enzymes in aloe vera eliminate dead cells on the scalp and promote hair growth. Extract the gel out of aloe vera leaves and apply it to your hair. Wash off after 30-40 minutes.