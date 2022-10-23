Lifestyle

Walking, hiking, trekking, rambling, and tramping: What's the difference?

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 23, 2022, 04:49 pm 2 min read

Here's how walking, hiking, trekking, tramping, and rambling are different

Here's a class of jargon for all outdoor adventure freaks! Most of us tend to use certain words instead of others without realizing that their meanings and application may differ. For adventure travelers, walking, hiking, trekking, rambling, and tramping often substitute each other, but they have different meanings. Here's breaking down these words and acquainting you with their correct usage.

Smooth and short Walking

A walk is simply done on smooth surfaces or defined tracks that have low to no obstacles. You don't require any special equipment apart from a bottle of water and a playlist on your phone. Generally, walks are around regions that are familiar to one or where accommodations are available. Additionally, they are shorter in duration and suitable for all age groups.

Trails and longer durations Hiking

A hike is usually done on trails that pass through mountains, countryside terrains, or bushes. The trails aren't really smooth but vividly visible. Additionally, a hike is long, tiring, and harder than a regular walk. One requires a set of equipment like special footwear to go hiking. In addition to this, you move from the base to a higher point when hiking.

Multi-day and remote Trekking

Trekking, a combined version of walking and hiking, is multi-day, remote, and secluded from civilization. The trails are either partially visible or not visible at all. It is generally camp-based and requires you to pass through high-altitude terrains and challenging passages. You will need advanced equipment for trekking, as you will often cover regions with no facilities for transport or rest.

Long distance Tramping

Similar to hiking, tramping is a term that people in New Zealand use to define long-distance walks on rough terrain. When indulging in it, you carry some special equipment like your backpack full of essentials, wet-weather gear, gadgets for cooking, and equipment for sleeping. It is usually done on trails that feature huts at regular intervals for you to stay overnight.

Aimless and slow Rambling

Rambling is a preferred term in the United Kingdom to define walking in the countryside for pleasure. Rambles are mostly aimless, meander walks that are leisurely. It is more of a social activity that people, clubs, and groups indulge in to meet, chat, and enjoy the views around. However, modern-day ramblers take up defined routes and start with a purpose in mind while participating.