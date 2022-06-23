Lifestyle

5 natural homemade hairsprays for healthy mane

Written by Sneha Das Jun 23, 2022, 12:18 pm 2 min read

These homemade hairsprays are safe to use on all hair types.

Who doesn't want healthy, shiny, and strong hair, right? However, environmental pollutants, harmful sun rays, and heat-styling tools can damage your hair and make it dry, frizzy, and lifeless. So, instead of spending on expensive chemical-loaded salon treatments, try some homemade hairsprays made with natural ingredients that will protect your mane from dust, heat, and damage. Here are five homemade hairsprays you must try.

#1 Rosewater and sugar hairspray

This DIY rosewater and sugar hairspray will moisturize your hair and prevent hair loss while making your tresses smell fresh and amazing. Packed with anti-inflammatory properties, rosewater is a mild astringent that stabilizes the pH balance of your hair. Heat some fresh rosewater. Add sugar and mix well until it dissolves fully. Let it cool, transfer to a spray bottle and use as necessary.

#2 Aloe vera hairspray

Packed with vitamins, fatty acids, amino acids, and anti-bacterial and healing properties, this aloe vera hairspray will condition your scalp, repair dead skin cells and promote hair growth. This hairspray is a must for those with dry or dull hair. Mix fresh aloe vera gel with water. Add coconut oil and mix well. Pour into a spray bottle and it's ready to use.

#3 Argan oil hairspray

Known as liquid gold for hair, argan oil is loaded with fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that will nourish your hair. You can use this hairspray as a heat protectant since argan oil has a high smoke point. Heat the water, add sugar and let it dissolve. Once cool, add argan oil. Mix well and transfer to a spray bottle.

#4 Fenugreek seeds hairspray

Packed with vitamins A, C, and K, methi or fenugreek seeds stimulate blood circulation in the scalp, nourish your hair, and promotes faster hair growth. Soak the fenugreek seeds in water overnight. Next morning, pour the solution into the spraying bottle and spray it throughout your tresses. Keep it for 20 minutes before washing, combing, and styling your hair, and see the magic.

#5 Sugar and essential oils hairspray

The addition of sugar in this hairspray will hold your hair in place while making it shinier and voluminous without any sticky residue. The essential oils will nourish your hair. Boil water. Add sugar and stir well. Let it cool and add lavender, peppermint, geranium, and rosemary essential oils to it and mix well. Pour into a spray bottle and start using.