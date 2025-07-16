Bangladesh beat SL by 8 wickets, seal T20I series: Stats

Bangladesh clinched the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka after a stunning eight-wicket victory in Colombo. The win came on the back of stellar performances from Mahedi Hasan and Tanzid Hasan, who both delivered career-best contributions. This is Bangladesh's second-ever comeback from a 1-0 deficit to win a three-match T20I series, the first being against West Indies seven years ago. Here are further details.

Bowling brilliance Mahedi Hasan stars with the ball Mahedi Hasan was the star of the show with his remarkable bowling performance, taking four wickets for just 11 runs in his four overs. His spell kept Sri Lanka on the back foot throughout their innings, and he was well rewarded for his efforts after being dropped from Bangladesh's previous four T20Is. Shoriful Islam's dismissal of Kusal Mendis in the first over set the tone for Bangladesh's dominance. Hasan then dictated the show for the Bangladeshis's with 4 wickets, reducing the hosts to 65/5.

Bowling 2nd four-wicket haul for Hasan in T20Is Hasan conceded at 2.80 runs an over in his spell of 4/11. The spinner has surpassed 50 T20I wickets in his 58th match. He has raced to 53 wickets at 24.83. This is now his career-best spell in T20Is. It's also his 2nd T20I four-fer. As per ESPNcricinfo, Hasan owns 6 scalps vs Sri Lanka in 7 matches at 31.16. Overall in T20s, Hasan owns 157 wickets from 178 matches at 25.13. This is his 5th four-fer in the 20-over format. It's also his career-best spell.

Shanaka Dasun Shanaka completes 4,500 runs in T20s Dasun Shanaka attained a new milestone in T20s. The Sri Lankan batter attained the milestone during his knock of 35*. Shanaka completed the 4,500-run milestone with his 31st run. Shanaka's 35* sees him race to 4,504 runs at an average of 26.33 from 246 matches (224 innings). In addition to three tons, he has hit 16 fifties. He owns 258 sixes in 20 overs cricket. Meanwhile, Shanaka also completed 1,500 runs in T20Is. He owns 1,511 runs from 105 matches (96 innings) at 20.14. He owns 5 fifties in T20Is for Sri Lanka.

Information Nissanka scores 46 at the top for SL Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka scored an impressive 46 runs upfront. He faced 39 balls, hitting four fours. In 65 matches, he owns 1,854 runs at 30.39 for Sri Lanka. In 6 matches versus Bangladesh, he has scored 211 runs at 35.16.

Tanzid Tanzid Hasan Tamim slams unbeaten 73, adds two fifty-plus stands Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim slammed a solid 73*. In a run-chase of 133, Tanzid led the show for his side, hitting six sixes and a four from 47 balls. Tanzid shared a 74-run stand for the 2nd wicket alongside Litton Das (32). This was after Bangladesh were 0/1 with the dismissal of Parvez Hossain Emon (0). After Das departed, Tanzid and Towhid Hridoy shared an unbeaten 59 runs.