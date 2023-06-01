Sports

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODIs: Here is statistical preview

Sri Lanka are gearing up to host Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, starting June 2. All three matches will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. With the ICC ODI World Cup scheduled to take place later this year in India, both teams would view this series as a preparation opportunity. Here we present the statistical preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have so far faced each other in seven ODIs. While the Lankan Lions have won four, Afghanistan have come out victorious on 2 occasions (NR:1). The two sides last met in the format in November 2022 as the series ended in a 1-1 tie. That series was Afghanistan's maiden and only ODI assignment on SL soil to date.

Here is Sri Lanka's squad

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wicket-keeper), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana.

A look at Afghanistan's squad

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah (vice-captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhail (wicket-keeper), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujib ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Gulbadin Naib, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia ur Rahman Akbar.

A look at Sri Lanka's key performers

Since 2022, Pathum Nissanka has smothered 629 ODI runs at an average of 48.38. Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis have clobbered 483 and 426 runs, respectively, in this period. Matheesha Pathirana's tally of 18 wickets in overs between 16 and 20 was the highest for any bowler in the recently-concluded IPL 2023. Chamika Karunaratne has returned with 18 wickets in 13 ODIs since 2022.

Here are Afghanistan's key performers

Fazalhaq Farooqi has returned with 17 wickets in 10 ODIs at 18.39 since 2022. Mohammad Nabi owns 12 wickets and 151 runs in nine ODIs in this period. The duo must step up in injured Rashid Khan's absence in the first two matches. Rahmat Shah has garnered 616 runs at 51.33 since 2022. Ibrahim Zadran boasts 431 runs at 71.83 in this period.

A look at the approaching milestones

Angelo Mathews (5,853) can complete 6,000 runs in ODI cricket. Dhananjaya de Silva (14,06) can get to the 1,500-run mark in the format. Dushmantha Chameera (44) can accomplish 50 ODI wickets. Najibullah Zadran needs nine maximums to complete 100 ODI sixes. Nabi (2,956 and 144) can become the first Afghanistan all-rounder to complete the double of 3,000 runs and 150 wickets in ODIs.