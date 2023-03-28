Sports

World Cup 2023: Here's why SL could miss automatic qualification

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 28, 2023, 02:19 pm 2 min read

SL lost the first ODI against New Zealand (Source: Twitter/@OfficialSLC)

The 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Christchurch got abandoned after rain played spoilsport. Although both teams shared pivotal ICC World Cup Super League points, SL's bid for a direct qualification hangs in balance. This makes the 3rd ODI a must-win encounter for the Lankans. Notably, only the top eight sides will qualify directly for the 50-over tournament scheduled this year.

Why does this story matter?

As per the ICC WC Super League format, the top eight teams will qualify directly for the World Cup as of the cut-off date (May 2023).

Meanwhile, the remaining five teams would have to compete in a qualifying tournament, including five other Associate teams, for the final two spots.

According to the current scenario, both SL and West Indies could miss direct qualification.

A look at the top eight teams

A look at the top eight teams (ICC World Cup Super League): New Zealand (165), England (155), India (139), Bangladesh (130), Pakistan (130), Australia (120), Afghanistan (115), and West Indies (88).

WI have completed their matches

WI are eighth in the Super League with 88 points (nine wins from 24 matches). They would have attained 90 points following the series defeat to New Zealand. However, the slow over-rate resulted in a further deduction of points. The Windies have completed their set of matches in the ongoing cycle. Therefore, other teams can surpass them in the standings.

SL, SA can overtake WI

At present, WI are above Sri Lanka (ninth with 82 points), South Africa (10th with 78 points), and Ireland (11th with 68 points). However, SA still have five fixtures remaining (two against the Netherlands). As stated, SL need to win their final ODI against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe and Netherlands are not in contention to qualify directly for the tournament.

NZ to finish as table-toppers

As per ESPNcricinfo, New Zealand are set to finish as the ICC World Cup Super League table-toppers. They won the series opener against Sri Lanka by 198 runs before the Christchurch got washed out. The Kiwis have lost just one ODI series in the current cycle so far, having won 15 out of 23 matches. They are likely to win the ongoing series too.