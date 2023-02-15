Sports

West Indies announce 15-member squad for South Africa Tests: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 15, 2023, 12:21 pm 2 min read

The series gets underway on February 28 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies have named their 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match away Test series against South Africa, starting on February 28. Windward Islands all-rounder Alick Athanaze and Barbados pacer Akeem Jordan have received their maiden call-ups. Left-arm orthodox spinner Jomel Warrican and batter Nkrumah Bonner have been left out. Jayden Seales wasn't available for selection due to a knee injury. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

The South Africa series will be West Indies' last assignment in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Currently placed sixth in the WTC standings, the Caribbean team is out of the race to qualify for the final.

SA, however, are still mathematically in the race and need a 2-0 whitewash to keep their outside chances alive.

WI will look to spoil their plans.

Athanaze has been in fine form lately

Athanaze, who appeared in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup, boasts 1,154 runs at an average of 31.18 in First-Class cricket. The Windward Islands captain has also been in fine form in the ongoing four-day West Indies Championship. While he scored 41 and 51 against Trinidad and Tobago, his career-best 141 came versus Guyana. Athanaze also owns seven FC wickets in 22 games.

Jordan's impressive run in red-ball cricket

Jordan has made a sensational start to his First-Class career, having bagged 24 wickets in five games at an impressive average of 17.62. The tally includes a couple of four-wicket hauls. "Jordan has been very impressive from last year, he has continued to bowl well, and has been excellent in the first two matches so far this year," stated WI lead selector Desmond Haynes.

WI coming off a win versus Zimbabwe

Meanwhile, West Indies are coming off a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe and would like to upset the Proteas as well. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and his opening partner Tagenarine Chanderpaul scored crucial runs against Zimbabwe. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie was the side's star performer with the ball, having claimed 19 wickets in just two games. Roston Chase fared pretty well in the all-round department.

West Indies squad for South Africa Tests: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Akeem Jordan, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Devon Thomas