AUS vs SA: Day 3 washed out due to rain

Written by V Shashank Jan 06, 2023, 11:58 am 2 min read

Rain abandons play on Day 3 of the third Test (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Rain washed out the entire Day 3 proceedings of the ongoing third Test between Australia and South Africa at SCG. Aussie opener Usman Khawaja (195*) is joined by Matt Renshaw (5*). The pair has added seven runs for the fifth wicket. The Aussies have so far tallied 475/4 at stumps on Day 3. Moreover, Australia have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

How has the third Test panned out?

Australia resumed Day 2 at their overnight score of 147/2. Steve Smith and Khawaja added to South Africa's agony by stitching a 209-run stand for the third wicket. While Smith was dismissed for a well-made 104, Khawaja returned unbeaten on 195. Travis Head enhanced the scoring rate with a quick-fire 70. For SA, pacer Anrich Nortje (2/55) has been their best bet so far.

Khawaja eyeing his maiden Test double-ton

Khawaja recorded his highest Test score in the contest and is on the verge of getting his maiden Test double-ton. He has compiled a stunning 195 off 368 balls, hitting 19 fours and a six. Overall, it's his 13th ton in the format. Khawaja, who's standing in his 56th Test, also completed 4,000 runs in the format during his knock.

South Africa have toiled hard to get the breakthroughs

Right-arm quick Nortje took both wickets on Day 1. Meanwhile, only two wickets fell on Day 2, with left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj and speedster Kagiso Rabada picking a scalp each. Notably, the Aussies have recorded their second 450-plus score of the series.

Australia have a 2-0 lead in the series

Australia beat South Africa by six wickets in the first Test in Brisbane. It was followed by an emphatic win by innings and 182 runs in Melbourne. Notably, Australia bagged their maiden Test series win over South Africa at home since 1997/98.