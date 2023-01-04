Sports

Usman Khawaja completes 4,000 Test runs, notches 20th fifty: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 04, 2023, 10:45 am 2 min read

Khawaja scored over 1,000 Test runs last year (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Usman Khawaja has started the year 2023 in style, smashing a well-paced half-century on the opening day of the third and final Test versus South Africa. The Australian opener also completed 4,000 Test runs during the course of his knock. Notably, Khawaja enjoyed a dream run in Tests last year and seems determined to replicate his heroics. Here we look at his stats.

Well-paced knock from Khawaja

Australia won the toss and unsurprisingly, opted to bat at the Sydney Cricket Ground. They didn't get off to a desirable start as opener David Warner perished for 10. Nevertheless, Khawaja joined forces with Marnus Labuschagne and the duo recorded a century stand for the second wicket. Labuschagne, who batted with intent, also breached the 50-run mark in the innings.

Khawaja completes 4,000 Test runs

As mentioned above, Khawaja, who's standing in his 56th Test, completed 4,000 runs in the format. He became the 27th Aussie to complete the milestone. The left-handed batter, who made his Test debut in 2011, averages over 45 in the format. While Khawaja struck his 20th Test fifty in the Sydney game, he also owns 12 tons in Test cricket.

Sensational run in 2022

Having played his previous international game in August 2019, Khawaja made a surprise comeback in Australia's Test team in January last year. The southpaw justified the decision straightaway, smashing twin centuries in his comeback game versus England. He finished the year with 1,080 runs in 11 Tests at 67.50. The tally includes four tons and five fifties. 160 was his highest score.

Crucial contest for Australia

Notably, Australia, who are enjoying an unassailable 2-0 lead, are standing in a crucial fixture. A win here would seal their berth in the ICC World Test Championship final. In case, they lose the ongoing game, Australia would need at least one win and two draws in the subsequent away Test series versus India in February-March to go through without depending upon other results.