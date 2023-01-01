Sports

PAK vs NZ, 2nd Test: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

PAK vs NZ, 2nd Test: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 01, 2023, 12:58 pm 3 min read

The series opener ended in a draw (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan are gearing up to host New Zealand in the second and final Test of the series, starting on January 2. As the opener ended in a thrilling draw, the winner of this contest would seal the series. Pakistan, having suffered a humiliating 0-3 whitewash in their preceding home Test series versus England, are seeking redemption. Here is the preview of the duel.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Karachi's National Stadium will host this Test. The venue boasts an average first-innings total of 307. Spinners can be backed to dictate the game. Chasing sides have won 19 of 47 Tests, while the sides batting first have won on seven instances. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Network (10:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app (paid subscription).

A look at the head-to-head record (Tests)

Pakistan have a 25-14 win-loss record against the Black Caps in Tests (Draws: 22). However, Pakistan haven't beaten NZ in a series since the 1-0 away win in 2011. New Zealand won three of their last four Test encounters versus Pakistan.

Pakistan need to shrug aside their losing streak

Pakistan would be hoping to start 2023 on a positive note. Spinners are likely to dominate and thus, the duo of Abrar Ahmed and Nauman Ali can wreak havoc. Batting-wise, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, and Imam-ul-Haq will have to deliver the needful. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel will spearhead NZ's bowling attack. Kane Williamson and Devon Conway can be backed for runs.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Pakistan (Probable XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (Captain), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (Wicket-keeper), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza New Zealand (Probable XI): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (Wicket-keeper), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (Captain), Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel

Here are the key performers (Tests)

Leg-spinner Abrar has picked 23 wickets in three Tests. He claimed a five-for in the series opener. Babar, who scored 161 and 14 in the opener, finished 2022 as the highest run-scorer in Tests, with 1,184 in nine games. Williamson scored double centuries in his previous two Tests versus Pakistan. NZ leg-spinner Ish Sodhi claimed his maiden Test five-for in the opening game.

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Sarfaraz Ahmed, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Babar Azam (C), Devon Conway, Saud Shakeel, Daryl Mitchell, Agha Salman, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Abrar Ahmed (VC) Fantasy XI (Option 2): Sarfaraz Ahmed, Devon Conway, Babar Azam, Kane Williamson (C), Saud Shakeel, Daryl Mitchell, Agha Salman, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi (VC), Abrar Ahmed, Nauman Ali