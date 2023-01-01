Sports

Smriti Mandhana nominated for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year

Written by V Shashank Jan 01, 2023, 01:04 pm 2 min read

Smriti Mandhana is a two-time winner of the Women's Cricketer of the Year award (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

India's Smriti Mandhana is one of the nominees for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year (2022). Notably, the opening batter is a two-time recipient of the award, having won in 2018 and 2021. Meanwhile, Aussie batter Beth Mooney, New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr, and England all-rounder Natalie Sciver seek their maiden honor. Let us take a look at their numbers.

Sciver rampaged across formats in 2022

Sciver clobbered 1,346 runs and 22 wickets in 33 matches. She amassed 242 runs in two Tests, including a maiden ton (169*) against South Africa. She concluded as the highest run-getter in Tests. As for ODIs, Sciver racked up 833 runs while averaging a mouth-dropping 59.50 (SR: 91.43). Sciver played a part as England reached the final of the ICC Women's World Cup.

Mandhana is a top contender for Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Mandhana hammered 1,290 runs across 38 matches, thereby concluding as the highest run-scorer for India Women. The southpaw was INDW's leading run-getter in WT20Is, having scored 594 runs with five half-centuries. Meanwhile, she hoarded 696 runs in WODIs while averaging close to 50 (100s: 1, 50s: 6). Notably, Mandhana played a pivotal role as INDW won silver in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

A year to remember for Kerr!

Kerr was at her memorable best on both batting and bowling fronts. The 22-year-old managed 1,003 runs in 32 matches. Kerr, who bows leg-spin, also pocketed 30 wickets. She started the year with four 50-plus scores in the five-match ODIs against India. She ended up amassing 676 runs in 18 ODIs, averaging a phenomenal 56.33. As for WT20Is, Kerr compiled 327 runs at 32.70.

Mooney scaled new heights in 2022

28-year-old Mooney was extremely consistent as she tallied 915 runs in 25 matches. The southpaw posted eight 50-plus scores across formats, with four in WT20Is, three in WODIs, and one in Tests. She scored 330 runs in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup while averaging 110. She even slammed two unbeaten half-centuries in the recently concluded 20-over games against INDW.