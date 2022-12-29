Sports

Australia beat South Africa at MCG, clinch series: Key stats

Dec 29, 2022

Australia seal the series 2-0

Australia thrashed South Africa by an innings and 182 runs in the second Test to earn an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. It was indeed a comprehensive win for the Aussies as the Proteas struggled in all three departments. They could only manage 204 in their second innings as the match witnessed a conclusion on Day 4. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

South Africa could only manage 189 while batting first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Cameron Green did the bulk of the damage, scalping his maiden Test five-for. The hosts, in reply, declared at 575/8 as David Warner (200) and Alex Carey (111) dazzled. Dean Elgar's men couldn't do much in their second outing either as the Aussie attack was at its lethal best.

Half-centuries for Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen

South Africa's first-innings total of 189 could have been lower had Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen not scripted a fight back. Verreynne fetched three fours as he compiled a 99-ball 52. The wicketkeeper-batter, who played a 64-run knock in the opener, recorded his second fifty of the series. Jansen, who recorded his maiden Test fifty, scored a 136-ball 59 (10 fours).

Double-century in 100th Test for Warner

Warner scripted history by becoming the first Aussie to slam a double-ton in his 100th Test. Overall, it was his 25th Test ton and third double-century in the format. The southpaw (200) also became the fifth-fastest Aussie batter to breach 8,000 Test runs, having attained the feat in his 183rd inning. He has 8,122 runs at 46.61.

Hundred in his 100th Test

Warner is only the 10th batter to register a ton in his 100th Test. He joins Colin Cowdrey (104), Javed Miandad (145), Gordon Greenidge (145), Alec Stewart (105), Inzamam-ul-Haq (184), Ponting (120 and 143*), Graeme Smith (131), Hashim Amla (134), and Joe Root (218).

Record stand between Warner and Smith!

Warner and Steve Smith (85 off 161 balls) stitched a 239-run stand for the third wicket, lifting Australia from 75/2 to 314/3. As per ESPNcricinfo, it is their best-ever partnership in Tests. Notably, Smith, who recorded his 37th Test fifty, completed 8,500 Test runs in the contest. He reached the milestone in 161 innings. The former Aussie skipper averages 60.59 in the format.

Fifties for Head and Green

Despite carrying a finger fracture, Cameron Green arrived to bat on Day 3 and even recorded his sixth Test fifty. The all-rounder returned unbeaten on 51 off 177 balls, a knock studded with five boundaries. Travis Head also scored as many runs but off just 55 deliveries. Head, who slammed his 11th Test fifty, smothered seven boundaries and six during his stay.

Alex Carey scripts history

Alex Carey, who batted with magnificent intent, ended up scoring a 149-ball 111 (13 fours). It was his maiden century in Test cricket. Carey became the first Australian keeper to smash a Test ton since 2013 (Previous: Brad Haddin's 118 vs England in the 2013 Adelaide Test). Overall, it was the fourth Test ton by an Aussie keeper since 2011.

20th Test fifty for Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma was the only Proteas batter to breach the 35-run mark in the second innings. He batted valiantly and brought up his 20th half-century in the longest format. Bavuma ended up scoring 65 off 144 balls, a knock laced with six boundaries. The veteran batter eventually fell prey to off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who scalped three wickets in the innings.

Milestone for Steve Smith

Smith, who took two catches in the contest, became the fifth Aussie to complete 150 catches in Tests as a non-wicketkeeper. He joined the likes of Ricky Ponting (196), Steve Waugh (181), Mark Taylor (157), and Allan Border (156) in the elite list.

Rabada, Lyon advance to the top

SA pacer Kagiso Rabada and Lyon are now the joint-highest wicket-takers in Tests in 2022. Both bowlers have 47 scalps under their belt this year. While Rabada played nine games in 2022, the offie played two more matches. Overall, Lyon now owns 458 wickets in 114 Tests at 31.53. The speedster, on the other hand, has pocketed 267 wickets in 57 Tests at 22.49.

South Africa's sensational run in Australia comes to an end

Notably, this is Australia's maiden Test series win over South Africa at home since 1997/98. Before the ongoing series, SA toured Down Under thrice this century and clinched the Test leg every single time.