Presenting the best bowling spells of 2022 (Test cricket)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 25, 2022

2022 has indeed been a delight for cricket fans as several magnificent matches were played across formats. Many fascinating battles were witnessed in the Test arena as well. While the batters dazzled with their marathon knocks, bowlers made a mark with their lethal spells. As the year approaches an end, we revisit five top spells in Tests in 2022.

Matt Henry - 7/23 vs South Africa in Christchurch

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry was at his lethal best in the Christchurch Test vs South Africa in February. The speedster made optimum utilization of the pace-friendly conditions and recorded his best figures in Tests. He returned with 7/23 as SA got bundled out for 95. The Kiwis went on to win the contest by an innings and 276 runs.

Pat Cummins - 5/56 vs Pakistan in Lahore

The pitches used during Pakistan's home Test series vs Australia were highly criticized due to their batting-friendly nature. The Lahore track also seemed similar as Australia posted 391 while batting first. However, Pakistan in reply could only manage 268 as Pat Cummins returned with 5/56. The Aussie skipper took three more wickets in his second outing as Australia won by 115 runs.

Kagiso Rabada - 5/52 vs England in Lord's

England's 'bazball' approach backfired in the Lord's Test vs South Africa in August. Batting first, the hosts got bundled out for 165 as Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada made the red cherry talk. He bagged figures worth 5/52. Rabada took two more wickets in England's second innings as the visitors won by a handsome margin of an innings and 12 runs.

Mark Wood - 6/38 vs Australia in Hobart

England looked down and out in the Hobart Test in January as Australia had earned a 115-run first-innings lead. However, speedster Mark Wood brought the Brits back in the hunt with a six-wicket haul (6/38). Wood bowled with hostility as Australia got bundled out for 155 in their second innings. His efforts, however, went in vain as the visitors lost by 146 runs.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz - 5/63 vs India in Dhaka

Another fine spell in a losing cause was delivered by Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the recently-concluded Dhaka Test vs India. Chasing 145, the visitors suffered a shocking batting collapse as Mehidy's deliveries bamboozled the Indians. His five-for (5/63) reduced India to 74/7. Unfortunately for the off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer took the visiting team to a three-wicket win.