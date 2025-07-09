ICC Test Rankings: England batter Harry Brook reclaims top spot

England's Harry Brook has reclaimed the top position in the latest ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings , dethroning his teammate Joe Root. The change comes after Brook's stellar performance in the 2nd Test against India at Edgbaston, where he scored a remarkable 158 runs in the first innings. With this innings, he has gained 886 rating points, 18 more than Root, to reach the summit.

Brook Brooks's exploits at Edgbaston At Edgbaston, England were powered by a 303-run stand between Jamie Smith and Harry Brook in the first innings. Although the hosts lost by 336 runs, the record-breaking partnership was a highlight. Brook smashed 158 off 234 balls, a knock laced with 17 fours and 1 six. As a result, England racked up 407 in response to India's 587. The hosts were down to 84/5 at one stage.

Gill's achievement Gill reaches number six after Edgbaston heroics While Brook displaced Root, India's Test captain Shubman Gill also made a major jump in the latest ICC Test Batting Rankings. He scored 269 and 161 runs against England at Edgbaston, breaking a ton of records. He surpassed several legends of the game. His incredible performance helped him gain 15 places and reach a career-best sixth position on the list of Test batters.

Player progress Jamie Smith, Wiaan Mulder also make notable jumps Smith, who shone at Edgbaston, also made a huge jump in the batting rankings after his impressive 184* and 88. He rose 16 places to enter the top 10. Meanwhile, South African all-rounder and stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder also jumped an incredible 34 spots to reach a career-best ranking of number 22 among Test batters. Mulder slammed an unbeaten on 367 (334) against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. However, his decision to declare before reaching 400 made headlines.