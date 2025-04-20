Jadeja has been a key player for the Chennai Super Kings since his debut for the franchise in 2012.

According to ESPNcricinfo, he has now raced past 2,000 runs across 180 matches for them at an average of 27-plus.

His strike rate is above 134 as his tally includes three fifties. He, overall, became the fifth player with 2,000 IPL runs for CSK.