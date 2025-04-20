Ravindra Jadeja completes 2,000 IPL runs for CSK: Key stats
What's the story
Ravindra Jadeja, the legendary all-rounder, has completed 2,000 Indian Premier League (IPL) runs for Chennai Super Kings.
The southpaw reached the landmark in Match 38 of the IPL 2025 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.
With this feat, Jadeja became just the second all-rounder to complete the double of 100 wickets and 2,000 runs for a franchise in IPL.
CSK stats
Jadeja's contribution to CSK in IPL
Jadeja has been a key player for the Chennai Super Kings since his debut for the franchise in 2012.
According to ESPNcricinfo, he has now raced past 2,000 runs across 180 matches for them at an average of 27-plus.
His strike rate is above 134 as his tally includes three fifties. He, overall, became the fifth player with 2,000 IPL runs for CSK.
Career
Jadeja's impressive IPL statistics
Comingh to his overall IPL career, Jadeja has scored over 3,050 runs from 248 games at an average of 27-plus.
His strike rate has been under 30. He recently became the first player in IPL history to complete the double of 3,000 runs and 100 wickets.
Notably, the left-arm spinner overall owns 164 IPL scalps at an average of 30-plus.
Double
Jadeja equals this record of Andre Russell
Jadeja, with his left-arm spin, has also taken 135-plus IPL scalps for CSK at 28-plus (4W: 3).
Only Dwayne Bravo (140) has more wickets for the franchise.
Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell is the only other all-rounder with the double of 100 wickets and 2,000 runs for a franchise in IPL.