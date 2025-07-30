Rati Pandey reacts to 'Bigg Boss 19' participation rumors

Pandey has been a prominent figure in the Indian television industry, with her role as Nupur in Miley Jab Hum Tum making her a household name. She has also appeared in several other shows such as Hitler Didi, Begusarai, and Shaadi Mubarak. Meanwhile, Meera Deosthale was also rumored to be a confirmed contestant, but she too denied the reports.

Show updates

Everything to know about 'Bigg Boss 19'

On July 25, the creators of Bigg Boss 19 announced the upcoming season on Instagram. The show will reportedly have an AI theme this year. Unlike previous seasons, this one will run for 5.5 months instead of three. Khan is expected to host for only three months due to prior commitments, after which Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Anil Kapoor are likely to alternate hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Reportedly, Season 19 will debut on August 29.