Rati Pandey reacts to 'Bigg Boss 19' participation rumors
What's the story
Rati Pandey, who shot to fame with Miley Jab Hum Tum, has denied reports of her participation in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19. Amid speculation about her involvement in the upcoming season, Pinkvilla reached out to confirm these rumors. Pandey confirmed she won't be a part of the reality show this year, saying, "No, I am not doing Bigg Boss."
Career highlights
Pandey's career and other rumored contestants
Pandey has been a prominent figure in the Indian television industry, with her role as Nupur in Miley Jab Hum Tum making her a household name. She has also appeared in several other shows such as Hitler Didi, Begusarai, and Shaadi Mubarak. Meanwhile, Meera Deosthale was also rumored to be a confirmed contestant, but she too denied the reports.
Show updates
Everything to know about 'Bigg Boss 19'
On July 25, the creators of Bigg Boss 19 announced the upcoming season on Instagram. The show will reportedly have an AI theme this year. Unlike previous seasons, this one will run for 5.5 months instead of three. Khan is expected to host for only three months due to prior commitments, after which Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Anil Kapoor are likely to alternate hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Reportedly, Season 19 will debut on August 29.