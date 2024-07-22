In short Simplifying... In short Chandrika Dixit, a social media star, was recently criticized by actor Anil Kapoor on a Weekend Ka Vaar episode for allegedly twisting incidents.

Kapoor's comments were in reference to Dixit's repeated mention of a comment made by Vishal Pandey about Armaan Malik's wife.

Dixit defended herself, questioning if standing up for someone or asking for respect is playing the victim card.

By Isha Sharma 10:18 am Jul 22, 2024

What's the story Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the 'Vada Pav Girl,' was ousted from Bigg Boss OTT 3 in its third week. During her stint, host Anil Kapoor accused her of playing the 'victim card.' Speaking to Hindustan Times, Dixit has now refuted this claim, stating she never sought sympathy from anyone. She clarified, "The meaning of playing a victim card is belly-aching for everything, seeking sympathy." Dixit insisted that she did not exhibit such behavior on the show.

Dixit responds to Kapoor's criticism on 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode

Kapoor's criticism of Dixit came during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The actor told Dixit, "You always twist an incident repeatedly to give it a different angle." He referred to an episode involving social media personalities Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey, where Dixit kept mentioning Pandey's comment about Malik's wife Kritika Malik. In response, Dixit questioned if standing up for someone unwell or asking for respect for an elder is considered playing the victim card.

She didn't anticipate getting ousted so soon

Speaking about her eviction, the social media star said, "I didn't think that my stay inside the show would be short like this. People inside the house were not against me. But I don't know about outside. Maybe the makers should not have approached contestants with less followers." However, she also feels that the game will be "messy and dirty" from now on.

She plans to resume selling vada pavs post-show

Currently, Dixit is taking a break, watching videos of the show, and spending time with her family. She plans to return to selling vada pavs soon, stating that it is her "bread and butter" and has brought her fame which she does not take for granted. "There are so many things that life has taken away from me and I have to achieve all those things back," she concluded.