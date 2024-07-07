In brief Simplifying... In brief A heated argument on the reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' led to contestant Armaan Malik slapping fellow participant Vishal Pandey, causing a stir among fans.

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' sees physical confrontation over contestant's wife

Armaan Malik slaps fellow contestant on 'Bigg Boss'! Fans outraged

By Tanvi Gupta 10:43 am Jul 07, 202410:43 am

What's the story A physical confrontation erupted on the popular reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 3, when contestant, YouTuber Armaan Malik slapped fellow housemate Vishal Pandey. The incident occurred during the Weekend Ka Vaar—set to air on Sunday—following a verbal dispute over comments made about Armaan's second wife, Kritika Malik. The altercation was sparked by an unexpected visit from Payal Malik, Armaan's first wife and ousted contestant. Here's what happened.

Verbal dispute

Dispute over praise of Kritika led to confrontation

The dispute began when Pandey expressed his admiration for Kritika to fellow contestant Lovekesh Kataria in secrecy, saying, "Kritika bhabhi mujhe bohut acchi lagti hai (I like Kritika bhabhi a lot)." He also said, "I feel guilty about it." The evicted contestant, Payal criticized Pandey's remarks during her visit to the house, saying, "You're talking about a mother and a wife...What you said about Kritika is wrong." The show's host, Anil Kapoor, along with Payal, reprimanded Pandey for his comments.

Here's how Payal confronted Pandey during her visit

Escalating tensions

Physical confrontation followed the verbal dispute

Despite Pandey's insistence that his comment was innocent and not intended to be disrespectful, tensions escalated after Payal's departure from the house. Armaan confronted Pandey about the issue, leading to a heated exchange of words, and in the heat of the moment, Armaan ended up slapping Pandey. The altercation continued with both men attempting to charge at each other while being restrained by other contestants.

Teaser from Sunday's episode features slap incident

Audience reaction

Fans reacted strongly to this incident

The incident sparked a strong reaction from fans of OTT 3. The comments ranged from calls for Armaan's eviction from the show to criticism of the program for allowing physical violence. Some rallied in support of Pandey, with one user on X/Twitter saying: "THIS IS SO WRONG!! PERIOD!! Now #BiggBossOTT3 will you justify this slap too?? #VishalPandey you have not make any girl feel uncomfortable nor crossed any lines!!, (sic)."

Similar incident

Similar slap incident happened during 'Bigg Boss 17'

A similar slap incident occurred in Bigg Boss 17 when contestant Abhishek Kumar lost his cool and slapped co-contestant Samarth Jurel during an argument between exes Isha Malviya and Kumar, who was then dating Jurel. As a result, Bigg Boss evicted Kumar from the house. Will a similar outcome follow here? Stay tuned to JioCinema to find out what happens next.