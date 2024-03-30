Next Article

Boney Kapoor details rift with Anil Kapoor over being excluded from 'No Entry 2'

By Tanvi Gupta 11:34 am Mar 30, 202411:34 am

What's the story The 2005 comedy-drama No Entry—produced by Boney Kapoor—remains fresh in viewers' minds thanks to the ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan. Now, its sequel is returning exactly after 20 years, though sans the original cast. This has unfortunately ruffled feathers within the Kapoor family. In a shocking revelation, Boney recently said in an interview that Anil is not speaking to him due to being excluded from the sequel.

'No space': Boney on why he didn't cast his brother

In a conversation with Zoom, Boney confirmed No Entry 2 while disclosing that Anil had shown interest in being part of the sequel. However, due to constraints, he wasn't included. "Before I could tell my brother about the sequel and the cast involved, he got angry as the news was already leaked." "I know he wanted to be a part of the sequel, but there was no space. I wanted to explain why I did what I did," he stated.

Boney justifies new casting; hopes to resolve rift soon

Now, No Entry 2 will be led by Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. Justifying his casting decisions, Boney stated, "Dhawan and Kapoor are great friends. Their chemistry could come out in the story, and Dosanjh is massive today. I wanted to make it relevant in today's time. That's why I did this casting." "In the process, my brother is still not talking properly," he said, adding, "I hope it all gets sorted out soon."

'No Entry 2's production details

Per Pinkvilla, No Entry 2 is scheduled to begin filming in December 2024 and is anticipated for a theatrical release in 2025. Anees Bazmee, who is currently occupied with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, will direct the sequel with Boney as producer, continuing their collaboration from the original film. Despite casting controversies, production plans remain on schedule. It remains to be seen which female actors will come aboard the project.

Meanwhile, Boney is gearing up for 'Maidaan' release after delays

Meanwhile, Boney is currently preparing for the release of his production venture Maidaan featuring Ajay Devgn. At the trailer launch event, he expressed relief that "the film was finally getting a release after being delayed for around three and a half years due to COVID-19-induced lockdowns." Set in the late 1950s, the film follows the story of pioneering football coach Syed Abdul Rahim (Devgn), with Priya Mani and Gajraj Rao portraying pivotal roles.