'Fighter' trailer: Hrithik-Deepika set to milk the age-old Indo-Pak sentiment

By Aikantik Bag 12:14 pm Jan 15, 2024

Attention! The highly anticipated trailer of Fighter has landed and it promises a visual extravaganza on celluloid. Touted as India's first aerial actioner, the trailer showcases some mind-bending scenes packed with suave performances by the leads—Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The trailer has become the perfect catalyst for increasing the excitement by folds. The film releases on January 25.

More about the film

Roshan's charisma somehow tones down the obvious hypernationalistic themes in this Siddharth Anand directorial. Vishal-Sheykhar's background score is a big highlight of this action-packed trailer. The film is set to be the first money spinner of Bollywood in 2024. The cast includes Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Anand's Marflix Pictures.

