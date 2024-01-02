NewsBytes Exclusive: 'Pink' happened out of anger,' says director Aniruddha

Filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury recalls how people cried on sets when Amitabh Bachchan narrated his iconic dialogue from 'Pink'

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury is known for his cinematic masterpieces in Bengali and Hindi film industries. The National Film Award-winning director is known for films such as Anuranan, Pink, Antaheen, and his recent work, Kadak Singh. In a chat with NewsBytes, Roy Chowdhury revealed that Pink was his protest and a film made out of anger. Read excerpts.

How has been the response to 'Kadak Singh'?

I have been getting a very good response from people who have watched the film. The beauty of OTT is that a lot of people watch your content from across the globe. I am quite happy with how the film has turned out to be, and also with the love and affection that it has been receiving from everyone.

Audiences' opinions or critics' reviews - your pick?

We make films for audiences. When I make a film, I make it for myself. How can I make a movie when I don't believe in it entirely? It's very important for us to love our films, only then will the audience love them. I don't live in the illusion that everyone will love my work. You can hate it, but don't ignore me.

Do you believe in the star-rating system for the movies?

I don't give a star to anything. If I like a film, and I'm moved by it, I'll call the person and tell them. During my school days also, I didn't believe in grades. I know so many people who didn't get good grades but are doing so well in life. It's all about the intent. My journey is more important than the destination.

A favorite scene of yours from 'Kadak Singh'

Once Satyajit Ray said that a film should consist of moments. I think Kadak Singh has many of those. One scene is where Naina (Jaya Ahsan) and Kadak Singh (Pankaj Tripathi) meet for the first time and a friendship blossoms through unspoken words. Another is when the nurse (Parvathy Thiruvothu), sees the empty bed, smiles, and goes away. I love those moments.

Why such a long gap since 'Pink'?

I love to marinate my films. I've done Bengali films every three years. I take time to fall in love; I'm not a one-night-stand man. I have to fall in love with the story, with the characters, and the moments, which takes time. Post Pink, three years went in COVID-19. Next two-three years I took time to write. I'm ready with two Bengali scripts.

How do you choose a subject for your movie?

India is a land of stories. Pink happened out of anger and frustration. Lost happened out of love. Kadak Singh is a protest and a commitment. There're so many elements surrounding you. Some events through newspapers or social media, grab your attention, and stay with you. A film is made when you get obsessed with an idea and are desperate to tell the story.

What made you make a film like 'Pink?'

I've seen how people from the Northeast were treated at Kolkata's roadside tea stalls. I've seen working women struggle to seek a rented house. Pink was my protest and a propaganda film against such people. All of us wanted to make a statement. Who is the society to judge a woman by what she does? I wanted to do that. It was our anger.

'No means no…' how did that dialogue come up?

In 2008, I wanted to make it as a Bengali film. Post that, Shoojit Sircar suggested that let's make it a Hindi film. I wanted to name it No but then Pink happened. If I say no, how can it be a yes? No doesn't have any other meaning. when Amitabh Bachchan uttered those words, it became a rage. It went to every corner.

Were you expecting the dialogue to become a rage?

I was very convinced about it. Somewhere the gut said that people would like it. While shooting, I knew that it would resonate with people. When we were filming the monologue, people on the set were crying. This is the magic of cinema and Bachchan sir. It hit people really hard and started moving like wildfire. It was very impactful.

Lastly, your favorite movie picks from 2023?

I've seen a Korean film titled After Life. It's a love story and so profound. I loved Ghoomer also, it gave me hope. I went to the theater to watch 12th Fail; it's an excellent film. It again gave me hope that we can make it happen, no matter what the odds are. I also enjoyed watching the web series Kohrra and Dahaad.