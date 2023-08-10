#NewsBytesExclusive: Would quit either films/politics eventually, says Sarath Kumar

Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: Would quit either films/politics eventually, says Sarath Kumar

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 10, 2023 | 01:19 pm 2 min read

Sarath Kumar talks to 'NewsBytes' about striking a balance between acting and political career

Veteran Tamil actor Sarath Kumar needs no introduction. Having done over 100 films, that too across languages, Kumar is also an actor-turned-politician. After joining politics, he started his political party, All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi in August 2007. In a conversation with NewsBytes, he revealed how difficult it is to ride on two boats at the same time.

Why does this story matter?

Kumar has been active in films and the political world. He, however, had taken a sabbatical from acting for a few years, during which, he focused on his political career. Amid the raging success of his last release Por Thozhil, he recently said that his party won't focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but on the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Is it difficult to balance the two worlds?

It's tough to ride two horses; it isn't simple at all. Speaking of politics in Tamil Nadu, whether you have experience in politics or not, your popularity has a definite value here. As far as I'm concerned, it is difficult to ride two horses. I should give up one and go to the other. When the time will come, I'll start doing that.

What are your party's plans for 2026's state assembly elections?

There are a lot of plans and executions regarding all the cadres to be seen in the constituency that they have been allotted. I've got people taking care of the constituencies. You should go there and see their work. Money should not be the criteria in the election, if that is so then I don't think anybody can contest elections.

BJP projections in Tamil Nadu for 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not made any inroads in the state as of now. It is definitely to be seen what they are going to do next year, in 2024. What also needs to be seen is how they are going to align (with other parties), and what will be their policy that is going to attract the state voters.

Share this timeline